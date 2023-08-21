‘Loki,’ ‘WandaVision,’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Are Finally Getting Physical Releases

(Disney+)

Fans of physical media have waited a long time for the streaming series on Disney+ to get physical releases. We won’t have to wait much longer—three of the platform’s most beloved shows will come out on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD this fall.

Loki season 1 is the first show to get a physical release, with the boxed set coming out on September 26. WandaVision will follow on November 28. Both sets will open for preorders on August 28, and will include Steelbook packaging, new box art and a set of concept art cards.

The Mandalorian will be available on December 12.

Of course, half the fun of a physical release, especially if you’re a hardcore fan whose throat is parched with a thirst for new content, are the deleted scenes and gag reels. So far, only Loki‘s bonus content has been announced, but it’s going to make fans very happy.

What’s in the Loki deleted scenes?

Marvel.com has a list of the bonus features that will be included in Loki season 1, and they include scenes that fans have been waiting to see for years.

You’ll recall that the Loki season 1 trailer includes multiple shots of Loki wearing his Asgardian costume. In one shot, he’s standing in front of a throne while people applaud him. Yet those shots never appear in the series.

After the show came out, director Kate Herron revealed that King Loki’s coronation scene was from an extended version of the episode 1 scene in which Mobius shows Loki a film reel of his alternate life. Herron explained that the scene just didn’t work with the flow of the narrative.

Even though it didn’t make the final cut, fans will finally be able to watch it on Blu-Ray! Even better, Frog-Thor will apparently make an appearance at the coronation.

According to Marvel, the physical release will also include a deleted scene in which Loki holds Sylvie hostage against the TVA. This may be the scene in which she bites his arm on Lamentis, which we briefly see in Assembled: The Making of Loki.

Also included in the Loki set will be a feature on designing the TVA, Miss Minutes’ orientation video, gag reels, and Assembled: The Making of Loki.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(via Variety, featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]