One Way or Another, We’re Getting More of This Fan-Favorite ‘Loki’ Character

The Loki season 1 Blu-ray set is now available for preorder, and it includes some highly anticipated deleted scenes—plus a cameo that Marvel fans have been waiting two years to see.

One of the two deleted scenes in the boxed set will show Loki holding Sylvie hostage in a standoff against the Time Variance Authority. This scene may take place on Lamentis, since in Assembled: the Making of Loki, we see Sylvie biting Loki’s arm during the apocalyptic collision between the moon Lamentis and the planet it orbits.

That’s not the deleted scene that has created buzz on the internet, though. The other deleted scene will show the coronation of “King Loki,” a Loki variant we glimpse briefly in the season 1 trailer, but never see in the actual show.

The description of the Blu-ray set says that Frog Thor, or “Throg,” will appear at some point during Loki’s coronation. Here’s the big question, though: will Throg have new lines? Will Chris Hemsworth actually speak in the deleted scene?

Back in 2021, Loki soundtrack composer Natalie Holt spoke to The Direct about the coronation scene, giving us a hint of what we can expect on the Blu-ray.

“That was a moment in Episode 1. When Mobius is showing [Loki] his life, there were more moments in there. I think they just kind of cut it down to kind of give it a bit more focus. But there were a few extra moments in there, and that Frog of Thunder moment was one of them. I had actually written, I had done something with choir for it like it was this big, grand moment where Loki takes over the crown in Asgard, and then you see Thor as a frog.”

Director Kate Herron said that they brought Chris Hemsworth into the recording studio for the Throg scene that did make it into the series: a transition sequence in episode 5, in which we see Throg trying to escape from a buried jar. “We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that,” Herron said. “That’s a whole new recording. It’s not recycled. He recorded that.”

Does that mean we’ll hear any additional Hemsworth dialogue in the deleted scene? It’s not clear. He may have just recorded the grunts and yells we hear in episode 5—or he and King Loki could have some amazing banter.

And what about season 2? Will Throg make an appearance when new episodes start to drop on October 6? We can only cross our fingers and hope to see more of our favorite hammer-wielding amphibian.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Disney+)

