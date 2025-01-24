‘Never about helping the American people’: Trump’s obsession with Biden slammed by Americans following Hannity interview

Donald Trump would rather drag Joe Biden than uplift average Americans, and the internet isn’t surprised.

In an interview from the Oval Office, Fox News host Sean Hannity attempted to interrupt Trump mid-rant with a question about the economy. The president, who was busy dumping on Biden’s legacy, gave a three word answer to Hannity’s economy concerns: “I don’t care.” Pummeling Biden was “more important.”

“This presidency for him is nothing more than revenge,” wrote Tahra Jirari, the director of economy analysis for tech industry trade group Chamber of Progress. Despite Trump’s campaign promises to the contrary, Jirari believes that the Trump administration “was never about helping the American people.”



As evidenced by Trump’s Day One an onward policy decisions, she’s right. Trump has signed a slew of executive orders since reattaining the presidency, aimed at Republican policy hard targets such as DEI programs. The president also signed orders to roll back the rights of trans people and deport migrants en masse, making good on multiple campaign promises. When it comes to fulfilling his promises around the economy, Trump has yet to deliver. Trump swore to his working class crowds that he would put an end to the “worst inflation in American history” which he attributed to the Biden administration, and promised to bring the price of food “way down.”

Even before his return to the Oval Office, Trump quietly walked back his economic promises. Despite telling NBC that he could reduce the price of groceries, he later told Time Magazine that it would be “very hard” to do so now that prices have climbed.

If Trump’s polices go into effect, they’ll keep on climbing. Experts believe Trump’s “mass deportation” effort will prove to be an economic disaster, the enormous cost of which will send inflation skyrocketing. Despite Trump’s once-optimistic promise for grocery prices, his plans could severely disrupt the food supply as agricultural industries that depend on migrant labor will be hamstrung by the deportations.

Trump’s tariff plan won’t do the economy any favors, and despite his insistence that foreign nations will pay the tax, economists know better. The importer i.e. American companies will pay the tariff, and those companies will then raise the price of their goods and let the consumer foot the bill – which is exactly what they’ve said that they’ll do. Walmart’s CFO warned consumers that while the retailer doesn’t want to raise its prices, the Trump administration may force its corporate hand. In order to make a profit, Walmart and other retailers will sell the goods at marked up prices. If some consumers can’t afford it, they’ll simply sell to those who can.

Maybe Trump doesn’t know this. Maybe Trump is truly ignorant of the fact that his economic policies will cause American ruin. But economists like Tahra Jirari believe that Trump’s tightening of an economic noose around working class necks was all part of the design. After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that Trump has played ignorant regarding his policy decisions. Despite his campaign trail claim not to be involved with Project 2025 – a blueprint designed by a conservative think tank that details how Trump could give the government a hyper conservative reboot – many of his executive orders mirror the project’s aims. The immigration crackdown. The DEI cuts. The rollback of minority rights and climate protections. It’s all there.

Trump built a political career on the back of the working class, but his policies suggest that he holds anything but their best interests in his heart. Based on those decisions, many Americans would be surprised if he has one at all.

