Netflix’s This is the Zodiac Speaking offers a fresh take on the infamous case. Instead of sensationalizing the Zodiac killer, it highlights the victims’ families, especially one linked to Arthur Leigh Allen, a prime suspect. This documentary prioritizes justice and closure over glorifying the killer, uncovering long-hidden truths.

Recommended Videos

For those who aren’t familiar, Arthur Leigh Allen has long been one of the prime suspects in the Zodiac case. He died in 1992 without ever being formally charged, though plenty of circumstantial evidence pointed his way. Still, there was nothing definitive. This documentary may blow the case wide open. The Seawater siblings, that had close ties to Allen, finally broke their silence, and what they reveal could change everything.

The family’s journey is one of the most compelling aspects of the episodes. For years, they defended Allen. They truly believed he wasn’t capable of such horrific acts. But over time, as more information came to light, their resolve started to crack. It wasn’t easy for them to come forward. As we know now, crimes from this era often hide layers of secrecy, and this family was no different. They’ve spent decades wrestling with the idea that someone they loved might have been responsible for the brutal murders that terrorized the Bay Area.

On top of all that, This is the Zodiac Speaking doesn’t fall into the trap of idolizing the killer. Too often, true crime media gets caught up in the drama of the murderer’s life, turning them into some kind of twisted anti-hero. But here, the focus stays squarely on the victims and their families. It’s about their search for justice, not the killer’s fame. The documentary goes out of its way to respect the people who lost their lives and the families who have been haunted by their deaths.

Seawater Siblings Share Haunting Memories of Arthur Leigh Allen

The most shocking revelation? The Seawater siblings were in possession of a potential murder weapon. A knife belonging to Allen has been submitted for DNA testing. Multiple blood samples were found on the knife, and while results are still pending, this could be the key to finally solving the case.

In This is the Zodiac Speaking, the Seawater siblings drop some intense revelations about Arthur Leigh Allen. David Seawater allegedly recalls Allen confessing to being the Zodiac Killer during a conversation when Allen’s health was failing. But that’s not all, David also alleges Allen admitted to drugging the Seawater kids during their outings and molesting his sister, Connie. Connie even asked Allen straight up in 1991 if he was the Zodiac, and his creepy reply? “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

What makes this even more disturbing is the connection to Zodiac murder sites. Allen often took the Seawater kids on trips, and it turns out they visited several locations later tied to the Zodiac killings. After watching the 2007 Zodiac movie, Connie and David realized they had been to almost every key murder site with Allen, often before the murders even happened. Talk about eerie.

One memory that sticks with Connie is a trip to Riverside in late October 1966, when Allen took them to a racetrack. She thinks it’s possible Allen drugged them that weekend, leaving her with fuzzy memories. The next day, Cheri Jo Bates was found murdered nearby. While no official link exists between Bates and the Zodiac, the number of victims is still up in the air, so it’s by no means off the table.

One Seawater sibling, David, passed away after filming this documentary, which adds another layer of urgency to their story. They wanted the truth to come out, even if it meant facing something they’d spent their whole lives avoiding. True crime content doesn’t always show this kind of vulnerability. It’s raw, it’s real, and it makes you realize how deeply these cases can affect not just the victims, but the people connected to the suspects as well.

Powerful Storytelling in Netflix’s Zodiac Killer Documentary

This story stands out by highlighting the family’s emotional journey. They’re not detectives or experts; they’re regular people still processing what they’ve learned. They discuss how hard it was to accept that someone they loved could commit such evil. What breaks my heart is how their mother failed them and the case. She kept secrets, refused to confront the possibility of Allen’s involvement, and her silence led to devastating consequences.

The family’s decision to come forward now could spark a major breakthrough. Their testimony, combined with potential DNA evidence, might finally close the Zodiac case. Watching them confront this truth is fascinating, as they fight for justice not just for themselves but for the victims and their families as well.



This is the Zodiac Speaking stands out as more than just another true crime documentary. It tells a powerful story about family, grief, and the long, painful journey to uncover the truth. Netflix breathes new urgency and hope into one of the most infamous unsolved cases in history. The documentary tackles the dark sides of the Zodiac case without dwelling on them, offering a respectful and thoughtful perspective. It dives deep into a case that has haunted so many for decades and might finally bring the answers we’ve been waiting for. I was blown away by how well it was put together, and it quickly became one of my top picks for 2024.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy