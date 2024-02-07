The Official Trailer for Netflix’s Mysterious Space Thriller Series Has Arrived

Netflix is gearing up for the global release of its new space thriller miniseries, The Signal. Meanwhile, the show’s first trailer promises to challenge viewers with quite a perplexing mystery.

Recommended Videos

The limited series is produced by Bon Voyage Films, the German film production studio behind such works as The Nightmare and Curveball. The Signal was also partially funded by the German Motion Picture Fund from the German Federal Government Commissioner for Culture and the Media. This funding program incentivizes filmmakers to create big-budget projects in Germany by providing funds for particularly innovative and high-end projects, so it’s not surprising that the four-episode series looks like quite a big-budget, visually stunning sci-fi drama. Here’s everything we know about The Signal so far.

Netflix drops the eerie first trailer for The Signal

(Netflix)

Netflix dropped the official trailer for The Signal on February 7, exactly one month before the show’s exclusive streaming premiere on March 7.

While the trailer captures the project’s scope, it also keeps the details elusive, effectively teasing the show’s central mystery. The trailer introduces viewers to Paula, a woman who seemingly can’t stay away from outer space. However, her love for outer space takes a dark turn when she abruptly disappears, leaving her husband and daughter scrambling for any clue of where she might be or what she might have found. After receiving a mysterious message, it seems whatever Paula found could pose a threat to the planet. However, viewers are left on their own to postulate what the message is and why Paula and her family appear to be wrapped up in something dark and mysterious.

Starring in the lead role as the astronaut Paula is Peri Baumeister. Baumeister has collaborated with Netflix before, as she starred in the series Skylines and the movie Blood Red Sky. Actor and filmmaker Florian David Fitz stars opposite Baumeister as Paula’s husband, Sven. Rounding out the lead cast is child star Yuna Bennett, who portrays Paula and Sven’s daughter, Charlie. Also appearing in The Signal are Katharina Schüttler as Nora, Sheeba Chaddha as Benisha Mudhi, Seumas F. Sargent as Jake Mitchell, Hadi Khanjanpour as Hadi Hiraj, and Katharina Thalbach as Die Moonwatcherin.

The official synopsis for The Signal reads,

“After months in space, a reunion for astronaut Paula and her family seems close enough to touch. But when Paula’s plane vanishes without a trace, her husband Sven and daughter Charlie are left behind – distraught, distressed, and with a terrifying riddle that Paula left them from her travels…”

Paula was stationed on the International Space Station before returning to Earth to reunite with her husband and daughter. However, what should’ve been a short plane ride home turns into a perplexing mystery. The only explanation is that whatever Paula stumbled upon in space is behind her disappearance. It looks like viewers will have to wait until The Signal premieres to receive further clues on what could’ve happened to Paula.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]