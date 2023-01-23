Netflix Is Hiding Movies and Shows From You. Here’s How To Watch Them

Over the weekend, I was with my roommate at our usual bar for brunch. She was looking for a specific dystopian sci-fi/fantasy movie to fall asleep to. We looked at the suggested categories on the Netflix app, but couldn’t find anything that fit what she was looking for. What could’ve solved this issue is knowing about the Netflix genre cheat codes.

We all know the major genres like action, comedy, drama, et al. Then there are the subgenres like action sci-fi, which moves faster and is less science-heavy than an alien sci-fi flick. Sometimes you’re in the mood to evoke a specific feeling or follow a certain plot thread. After all, some days you just need to decompress with a quirky romance or a B-horror movie.

What’s great about these subgenre pages is that they have similar lists to those on the main page: top picks, trending now, new releases, popular on Netflix, only on Netflix, gems for you, and then it has cross subgenres. For example, in “action, sci-fi, and fantasy,” there’s a list for anime and futuristic sci-fi.

Accessing hidden Netflix pages

To use a cheat code, you copy and paste this URL into your browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

Then, after the last backslash, you copy and paste the code for the subgenre you want to explore.

Using Netflix cheat codes

Happy watching!

