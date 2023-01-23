Netflix Is Hiding Movies and Shows From You. Here’s How To Watch Them
Over the weekend, I was with my roommate at our usual bar for brunch. She was looking for a specific dystopian sci-fi/fantasy movie to fall asleep to. We looked at the suggested categories on the Netflix app, but couldn’t find anything that fit what she was looking for. What could’ve solved this issue is knowing about the Netflix genre cheat codes.
We all know the major genres like action, comedy, drama, et al. Then there are the subgenres like action sci-fi, which moves faster and is less science-heavy than an alien sci-fi flick. Sometimes you’re in the mood to evoke a specific feeling or follow a certain plot thread. After all, some days you just need to decompress with a quirky romance or a B-horror movie.
What’s great about these subgenre pages is that they have similar lists to those on the main page: top picks, trending now, new releases, popular on Netflix, only on Netflix, gems for you, and then it has cross subgenres. For example, in “action, sci-fi, and fantasy,” there’s a list for anime and futuristic sci-fi.
Accessing hidden Netflix pages
To use a cheat code, you copy and paste this URL into your browser: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/
Then, after the last backslash, you copy and paste the code for the subgenre you want to explore.
Using Netflix cheat codes
Action & Adventure (1365)
- Asian Action Movies (77232)
- Classic Action & Adventure (46576)
- Action Comedies (43040)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Adventures (7442)
- Comic Book and Superhero Movies (10118)
- Westerns (7700)
- Spy Action & Adventure (10702)
- Crime Action & Adventure (9584)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Martial Arts Movies (8985)
- Military Action & Adventure (2125)
Anime (7424)
- Adult Animation (11881)
- Anime Action (2653)
- Anime Comedies (9302)
- Anime Dramas (452)
- Anime Features (3063)
- Anime Sci-Fi (2729)
- Anime Horror (10695)
- Anime Fantasy (11146)
- Anime Series (6721)
Children & Family Movies (783)
- Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)
- Movies for ages 2 to 4 (6218)
- Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)
- Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)
- Movies for ages 11 to 12 (6962)
- Education for Kids (10659)
- Disney (67673)
- Movies based on children’s books (10056)
- Family Features (51056)
- TV Cartoons (11177)
- Kids’ TV (27346)
- Kids’ Music (52843)
- Animal Tales (5507)
Classic Movies (31574)
- Classic Comedies (31694)
- Classic Dramas (29809)
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Film Noir (7687)
- Classic War Movies (48744)
- Epics (52858)
- Classic Foreign Movies (32473)
- Silent Movies (53310)
- Classic Westerns (47465)
Comedies (6548)
- Dark Comedies (869)
- Foreign Comedies (4426)
- Late Night Comedies (1402)
- Mockumentaries (26)
- Political Comedies (2700)
- Screwball Comedies (9702)
- Sports Comedies (5286)
- Stand-up Comedy (11559)
- Teen Comedies (3519)
- Satires (4922)
- Romantic Comedies (5475)
- Slapstick Comedies (10256)
Cult Movies (7627)
- B-Horror Movies (8195)
- Campy Movies (1252)
- Cult Horror Movies (10944)
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
- Cult Comedies (9434)
Documentaries (6839)
- Biographical Documentaries (3652)
- Crime Documentaries (9875)
- Foreign Documentaries (5161)
- Historical Documentaries (5349)
- Military Documentaries (4006)
- Sports Documentaries (180)
- Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)
- Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)
- Political Documentaries (7018)
- Religious Documentaries (10005)
- Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)
- Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)
Dramas (5763)
- Biographical Dramas (3179)
- Classic Dramas (29809)
- Courtroom Dramas (528582748)
- Crime Dramas (6889)
- Dramas Based on Books (4961)
- Dramas Based on Real Life (3653)
- Tearjerkers (6384)
- Foreign Dramas (2150)
- Sports Dramas (7243)
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)
- Independent Dramas (384)
- Teen Dramas (9299)
- Military Dramas (11)
- Period Pieces (12123)
- Political Dramas (6616)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Showbiz Dramas (5012)
- Social Issue Dramas (3947)
Faith & Spirituality (26835)
- Faith & Spirituality Movies (52804)
- Spiritual Documentaries (2760)
- Kids’ Faith & Spirituality (751423)
Foreign Movies (7462)
- Art House Movies (29764)
- Foreign Action & Adventure (11828)
- Classic Foreign Movies (32473)
- Foreign Comedies (4426)
- Foreign Documentaries (5161)
- Foreign Dramas (2150)
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
- African Movies (3761)
- Australian Movies (5230)
- Belgian Movies (262)
- Korean Movies (5685)
- Latin American Movies (1613)
- Middle Eastern Movies (5875)
- New Zealand Movies (63782)
- Russian (11567)
- Scandinavian Movies (9292)
- Southeast Asian Movies (9196)
- Spanish Movies (58741)
- Greek Movies (61115)
- German Movies (58886)
- French Movies (58807)
- Eastern European Movies (5254)
- Dutch Movies (10606)
- Irish Movies (58750)
- Japanese Movies (10398)
- Italian Movies (8221)
- Indian Movies (10463)
- Chinese Movies (3960)
- British Movies (10757)
Gay & Lesbian Movies (5977)
- Gay & Lesbian Comedies (7120)
- Gay & Lesbian Dramas (500)
- Romantic Gay & Lesbian Movies (3329)
- Foreign Gay & Lesbian Movies (8243)
- Gay & Lesbian Documentaries (4720)
- Gay & Lesbian TV Shows (65263)
Horror Movies (8711)
- B-Horror Movies (8195)
- Creature Features (6895)
- Cult Horror Movies (10944)
- Deep Sea Horror Movies (45028)
- Foreign Horror Movies (8654)
- Horror Comedy (89585)
- Monster Movies (947)
- Slasher and Serial Killer Movies (8646)
- Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)
- Teen Screams (52147)
- Vampire Horror Movies (75804)
- Werewolf Horror Movies (75930)
- Zombie Horror Movies (75405)
- Satanic Stories (6998)
Independent Movies (7077)
- Experimental Movies (11079)
- Independent Action & Adventure (11804)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Romantic Independent Movies (9916)
- Independent Comedies (4195)
- Independent Dramas (384)
Music (1701)
- Kids Music (52843)
- Country & Western/Folk (1105)
- Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)
- Latin Music (10741)
- Urban & Dance Concerts (9472)
- World Music Concerts (2856)
- Rock & Pop Concerts (3278)
- Musicals (13335)
- Classic Musicals (32392)
- Disney Musicals (59433)
- Showbiz Musicals (13573)
- Stage Musicals (55774)
Romantic Movies (8883)
- Romantic Favorites (502675)
- Quirky Romance (36103)
- Romantic Independent Movies (9916)
- Romantic Foreign Movies (7153)
- Romantic Dramas (1255)
- Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)
- Classic Romantic Movies (31273)
- Romantic Comedies (5475)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1492)
- Action Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1568)
- Alien Sci-Fi (3327)
- Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)
- Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)
- Fantasy Movies (9744)
- Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)
- Sci-Fi Dramas (3916)
- Sci-Fi Horror Movies (1694)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Foreign Sci-Fi & Fantasy (6485)
Sports Movies (4370)
- Sports Comedies (5286)
- Sports Documentaries (180)
- Sports Dramas (7243)
- Baseball Movies (12339)
- Football Movies (12803)
- Boxing Movies (12443)
- Soccer Movies (12549)
- Martial Arts, Boxing & Wrestling (6695)
- Basketball Movies (12762)
- Sports & Fitness (9327)
Thrillers (8933)
- Action Thrillers (43048)
- Classic Thrillers (46588)
- Crime Thrillers (10499)
- Foreign Thrillers (10306)
- Independent Thrillers (3269)
- Gangster Movies (31851)
- Psychological Thrillers (5505)
- Political Thrillers (10504)
- Mysteries (9994)
- Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)
- Spy Thrillers (9147)
- Steamy Thrillers (972)
- Supernatural Thrillers (11140)
TV Shows (83)
- British TV Shows (52117)
- Classic TV Shows (46553)
- Crime TV Shows (26146)
- Cult TV Shows (74652)
- Food & Travel TV (72436)
- Kids’ TV (27346)
- Korean TV Shows (67879)
- Miniseries (4814)
- Military TV Shows (25804)
- Science & Nature TV (52780)
- TV Action & Adventure (10673)
- TV Comedies (10375)
- TV Documentaries (10105)
- TV Dramas (11714)
- TV Horror (83059)
- TV Mysteries (4366)
- TV Sci-Fi & Fantasy (1372)
- Reality TV (9833)
- Teen TV Shows (60951)
Happy watching!
