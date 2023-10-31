10 Best British TV Shows on Netflix

It’s nearly the holidays, which means it’s time to prepare your watchlist, and what could be better to fill it with than the best British TV shows on Netflix?

Streaming services have cured an affliction that’s affected every single one of us, boredom. Sometimes it feels as if we’ve watched everything worth seeing. Luckily, we’ve curated some British shows we think are worth the time to binge. Are you sick of scrolling endlessly through Netflix? Here are the top 10 British shows on Netflix available now.

Black Mirror (2011–)

(Channel 4)

Created by Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror is a show that will make you feel all kinds of emotions, and not the good kind. If you want to mess with your perception of reality, then this British show is for you. This anthology series is not to be taken lightly. Each episode is darker than the last, so be prepared. Black Mirror has a notable cast including Aaron Paul, Jon Hamm, Michaela Coel, and Annie Murphy.

Black Mirror perfectly captures our innermost thoughts and fears while entertaining us with horrifying stories. We’re just grateful that we have six seasons of great British television to binge immediately, but are you ready to take the plunge?

Bodies (2023)

(Netflix)

Starring the legendary Stephen Graham, this Netflix miniseries occurs across four different timelines. The catch? Four detectives within each time period are puzzled by the same question: Who is the killer? The murder takes place in London, but the mystery is how and why the same murder is repeated across different periods of time.

This is the perfect series if you love mystery, murder, and time travel! Make sure you brew a cuppa and engross yourself in sci-fi thriller Bodies, which is guaranteed to leave you puzzled.

Beckham (2023)

Even if you don’t like soccer (or football, as we Brits like to say), everyone knows of the legendary David Beckham, including his relationship with Spice Girl Victoria. Beckham is a documentary that takes us on a journey through David’s career and relationship which continues to make headlines. With scandals, sports, and the Spice Girls, we couldn’t help ourselves when tuning in.

We were pleasantly surprised by this docuseries and we’re sure you will be, too. We get to see David Beckham like we’ve never seen him before. Including never-before-seen footage and a look at how he reached global stardom, Beckham is worth the watch.

Sex Education (2019–2023)

(Netflix)

Do you want to know what it’s like to live as a British teen? Look no further than Sex Education. An awkward teenager is trying to fit in at school and follows in his mother’s footsteps to become a sex therapist with the help of friends. Running an underground sex clinic at high school isn’t easy and makes way for hilarious goofs and gaffes.

Starring Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey, this Netflix show will have you hooked from the first episode. Be prepared to cringe, laugh, cry, and love these irresistible characters.

Bodyguard (2018–)

(Netflix)

Get ready to swoon over Richard Madden in this British thriller. War veteran David Budd is given the duty of protecting controversial political figure Julia Montague. What ensues is passion, drama, and action—perfect for those late-night Netflix watch parties with a lucky person.

The Crown (2016–2023)

(Netflix)

Are you obsessed with history? Fascinated with all things royal? The Crown may be the next British drama you consume on Netflix. We get to see the royal family as we’ve never seen them before during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. We also get to see Princess Diana and her turmoil during her life and relationship with the British royal family.

With an exceptional cast, this show perfectly encapsulates British history and its most notable and somewhat scandalous family.

Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)

(Netflix)

Everyone loves a bad boy, and Peaky Blinders delivers plenty of those. Set in 1900s England, we follow a gang as they take over Birmingham with razor blades and their leader Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). This show is filled to the brim with terrific actors and a wonderfully compelling plot. With a film set to be released, this drama is not to be missed.

Top Boy (2011–2023)

(Netflix)

Starring Jasmine Jobson, Kano, and Ashley Walters, this British show follows two drug dealers in London trying to become the “top boy” within the housing estates. It highlights the reality of drugs within London and the toll it can take on people while making sure to not glamorize their lifestyles. With gang rivalry, drugs, violence, and money, this show is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Top Boy has officially finished, which means you can binge the whole series now!

Killing Eve (2018–2022)

(Des Willie/BBC America)

Don’t even get us started on this masterpiece. If you haven’t already binged Killing Eve, where have you been? This show follows an assassin and an MI5 agent hunting each other from one end of the world to the other. Villanelle is a villain you can’t help but fall for, and Jodie Comer’s performance is utterly mesmerizing.

The brilliant pair of Sandra Oh & Jodie Comer plays the lead roles, and their onscreen chemistry is unparalleled. The legend Phoebe Waller-Bridge created this funny yet intense thriller, and it’s one you won’t want to miss.

After Life (2019–2022)

(Netflix)

Ricky Gervais’s performance as Tony in Netflix’s After Life is tragically beautiful. After his wife dies, Tony takes on the world with a new attitude and people had better watch out. He’s turned from a “nice guy” to utterly cynical, and seeing how he copes with grieving while interacting with those closest to him is a breath of fresh air.

After Life provides a new perspective on an otherwise taboo topic, and Ricky Gervais delivers an incredible show. Just be prepared to grab some tissues for this hilariously dark show.

Special mention

(Netflix)

Also, I want to give a special shoutout to Bridgerton and its prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Even though it’s technically not a fully British show, I can’t help but think of it as one. Bridgerton is a beautifully crafted period drama that captures our hearts with the romance, drama, and abundance of characters to fall in love with. A must-watch if you haven’t already!

