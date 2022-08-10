Netflix’s ‘Bee and Puppycat’ Release Date and Trailer

My god, remember Bee and Puppycat? It feels like forever since we’ve gotten anything related to this franchise, but now, we’re finally being blessed by the animation gods. Coming September 6th, Netflix will be rebooting the first part of this beloved show:

On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency. Quote from Netflix

I am beyond excited to see what the studio does with this reboot. Bee and Puppycat came out when I was in high school, and nearly ten years later, with all the clout that its amassed, I can hardly imagine how perfectly they’ll spiff up the original plot.

If you don’t know what the hell any of this means, let me fill you in. Created by Adventure Time’s Natasha Allegri, and produced by the legendary Frederator Studios, Bee and Puppycat follows the misadventures of a young woman named Bee, who, after being fired yet again, collides with an alien critter she can only describe as a Puppycat. Hence his name: Puppycat.

As it turns out, Puppycat is an interstellar prince who’s on a mission of his own. He takes her on various jobs through a sort of interdimensional temp agency (love that), where they travel to various planets and complete quests of varying degrees of silliness. One quest requires babysitting what turns out to be a parasite. Another is merely escaping a cat sauna. It’s a truly delightful hodgepodge of tried-and-true animation tropes, made endearing by its cast and cozy vibes.

The supporting cast is incredibly charming, too. Deckard is Bee’s neighbor who very clearly has a crush on her, but he’s got the double-whammy of being shy AND having a stutter, so he conveys his feelings through his biggest talent: cooking! Cardamon is the landlady’s son, but since the landlady is sick, he’s pretty much running the show, juggling a life between being a precocious little lad and laying down the law. And of course, there’s Pretty Patrick: everyone’s favorite reality TV star (?).

I’m incredibly proud of the team behind this show that their efforts have come this far, and now I finally have an excuse to put my old Bee and Puppycat cookbook to use! In the meantime, if you’re at all curious about this show (or you just want to take a trip down memory lane), why don’t you do us all a favor and watch the original pilot:

