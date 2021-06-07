Pack your bags and get your beloved goat Milo ready, we’re heading back into the Grishaverse thanks to Netflix renewing Shadow and Bone for a second season! And with the numbers that Netflix is reporting for this show in its first 28 days—55 million households chose to watch the epic fantasy—it’s of little surprise that we’ll be seeing more of author Leigh Bardugo’s world onscreen.

According to Netflix’s official announcement, showrunner, writer, and executive producer Eric Heisserer said, “I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo.” (The last part there being the most important if we’re being honest. #BringBackMiloForSeason2)

Leigh Bardugo, the author and executive producer of Shadow and Bone also shared: “I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going. There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

The new season will feature 8 all-new 1-hour episodes. Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) are set to reprise their roles. Additional casting details to be shared at a later date.

Are you excited for more Shadow and Bone? Let us know! Until then, let’s check out what else we saw out on the internet today!

Jensen Ackles is all suited up in the first look at The Boys season 3 character Soldier Boy. And honestly, we’re here for it. (via EW)

John Oliver goes for the throat in his Last Week Tonight segment about the “model minority” especially as it is a “tool of white supremacy.” (via Deadline)

Simon Biles is making history as the first woman to win seven U.S. all-around titles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. (via Olympics.com)

Four-time Olympic champion @Simone_Biles has made history – again! She became the first woman to win seven U.S. all-around titles tonight at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth. Read more 👇 https://t.co/HbZ7n2YGcq — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) June 7, 2021

From Euphoria to Schitt’s Creek, here are 40 of the best LGBTQ+ shows that you should be watching this Pride. (via ET Online)

The Munsters will be getting the Rob Zombie treatment via a long-awaited reboot of the classic 1964 sitcom. (via Comic Book Resources)

And finally, delightfully, Alicia Silverstone reenacted that iconic scene from Clueless with her son. (via TikTok)

currently obsessed with this TikTok of Alicia Silverstone reenacting the “UGH AS IF” scene from Clueless with her son pic.twitter.com/LZIMEHL1rA — chu (@chuuzus) June 5, 2021

Happy Monday, everybody! You’ve conquered the first day of your week and you’ll conquer the rest!

(image: Netflix)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]