Neil Gaiman Gave Everyone Some Insight Into the Sandman Netflix Series

by | 2:45 pm, July 3rd, 2019

Neil Gaiman attends the Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate event during SXSW at ZACH Theatre on March 09, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Sasha Haagensen/Getty Images for Amazon Studios )

We already talked about our excitement over the upcoming Sandman television series on Netflix. Not only is Netflix opening its checkbook wider than Dr. Lu Saperstein, but Gaiman is going to be involved. However, he took to Twitter to clarify some points made in the Variety article.

Gaiman, always giving credit where credit is due, clarified that the Sandman movie script was written by Jack Throne, the English screenwriter and playwright. He also clarified that the first season will be eleven episodes and include content from the first volume of Sandman.

But don’t worry, they won’t be trying to put everything into only one season. We’re here for multiple Sandman seasons.

Also, Gaiman will cowrite the pilot.

It will also be set in the modern day, which means updated pop culture references!

Finally, no Good Omens sequel is in the works, and honestly, haven’t we learned from Big Little Lies S.2? Or The Handmaid’s Tale? Why would you want to ruin the perfection?

Princess Weekes - Assistant Editor

Princess (she/her-bisexual) is a Brooklyn born Megan Fox truther, who loves Sailor Moon, mythology, and diversity within sci-fi/fantasy. Still lives in Brooklyn with her over 500 Pokémon that she has Eevee trained into a mighty army. Team Zutara forever.

