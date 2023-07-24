Need a ‘Good Omens’ Primer Before Season 2? Tumblr’s Got You Covered

Good Omens fans! Season 2 drops in a mere five days. Are you ready?

You might not be as ready as you think you are!

With the original Good Omens novel having come out way back in 1990, a lot of lore has built up around the adventures of Crowley and Aziraphale—lore directly from the novel, from season 1 of the series, and from Neil Gaiman’s Tumblr.

That’s right! Gaiman is a very active Tumblr user, and it seems like he’s always down to answer questions from fans. As Good Omens season 2 draws ever closer, one Tumblr user, Orpiknight, did those fans an incredible favor and compiled all of Gaiman’s responses to Good Omens questions into one huge 38-page Google doc.

What wisdom is contained therein? So much stuff! Thanks to the doc, we know that season 2 takes place four years after season 1, and that it’ll have a pretty inclusive cast. The doc also answers some more creative questions! In response to one fans’ question about which season 2 episode will have the best outfits, Neil responded:

Probably episode 5. There are some peculiarly excellent clothes in episode 5, and one particular outfit that’s amazing. There are some wonderful clothes all the way through, though, so this one is going to be up to personal taste.

The doc also contains this surprising fact about the locations of Heaven and Hell:

They are located in what is basically the same office skyscraper … Terry and I talked about how we would do Heaven and Hell in a Good Omens film or TV adaptation, we decided we wanted it to be a skyscraper, with Heaven on the beautiful floors on the top with the amazing view of the whole world, and Hell in the dank basements that nobody would ever want to work in. (They did lose, after all.)

And Gaiman’s definitive answer on whether Aziraphale and Crowley have birthdays:

No. They existed before calendars.

Here’s one of my favorite questions. Back in Biblical days, before English existed, did Crowley and Aziraphale speak Hebrew?

Good question. I like to think that when they were talking to each other originally, on the walls of the Garden, they were talking in the language of Angels. Whether that was Adamic, or whether it was a Divine Language, is up to you.

I would suspect that they are talking in Sumerian during the Mesopotamian sequence. They would have been talking in Hebrew (or more probably in Aramaic) in the Golgotha sequence, though.

We’ll finally be reunited with our favorite angel and demon on July 28, when Good Omens season 2 comes out. In the meantime, happy reading!

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]