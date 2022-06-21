Spoilers up to season 5 of My Hero Academia

Recently, a new trailer was launched to promote the upcoming season of My Hero Academia. As someone who reads the manga, this is a season I’ve been anticipating since its announcement last year, as this portion of the story has some very significant moments for our heroes AND villains. Honestly, fans who only watch the anime are in for a real treat, especially if you’ve been wanting to see new characters like Mirko (yes, hi, have I talked about Mirko yet?) in action.

This is war

As Izuku Midoriya looks out on the horizon and wonders if he’ll ever have a normal school year (the answer is a Bugs Bunny puckered-up lip delivery of the word no), we get a lot of epic shots of various pro heroes. Endeavor having a badass close-up is to be expected, but seeing characters like Hawks and Aizawa looking so serious for the camera is a good indicator of how this arc ain’t playin’ around. Everyone is gearing up for war against the Meta Liberation Army, which has joined the League of Villains (after the League defeated them). Oh, and when I say everyone, I mean EVERYONE, as we watch teachers like Midnight offering comfort to Class 1-B’s Kinoko Komori, Class 1-A’s Kaminari looking nervous, and characters we don’t get to see much of (like the pro hero Gang Orca) joining the battle.

We also get to see villains like Dabi, Twice, and shots of what looks like a laboratory and Nomu. The trailer ends with a shot of Shigaraki, who is currently being monitored by the “surprise, I’ve been a villain this whole time” doctor. That wasn’t the only devastating reveal from season 5 as we found out that one of the villains, Kurogiri, is actually a close friend of Aizawa and Present Mic. These things will, for sure, factor into what’s to come with season 6.

What to expect from season 6 (for example, MIRKO)

I won’t give away too much (if you really want spoilers you can go right over here), but I will say that there is enough that happens in the Paranormal Liberation War Arc that it could take an entire season. While season 5 had multiple arcs that got animated, this war could be its own thing – and, honestly, probably should be. Like. I’d be fine if they didn’t touch much of the aftermath and allowed major moments from the war’s outcome to be part of season 7.

That being said, what I will tell you is that one of the coolest things about this arc (besides the story itself) is seeing characters we got a brief glimpse of finally being part of the action. Mirko is a prime example of that, as we haven’t actually seen her fight yet, but this arc shows how impressive she is in battle. Also? I just really love seeing this muscled rabbit go to town on her enemies. She’s a My Hero Academia girl crush for me, is what I’m saying. She’s the type who loves a good fight, and if you make her bleed, she grins and gets even more excited. She’s the hero you look at and go, “Damn, Bakugo just found the perfect hero to intern with.” If you want a woman who can kick your ass, Mirko’s a top-tier choice.

Another character I’m excited to see more of is Hawks. Now, we have seen Hawks in battle, but this arc shows us the effects of him doing the things he’s done so far. Those cold, calculating shots in the trailer are significant moments to the story, and I’m excited to watch them unfold AND excited to see how fans who only watch the anime react. There are a lot of other moments I can’t wait to see play out, but they’re spoilers, so I’ll leave you with the following, “If you know, you know.”

The OVAs will be a lot kinder

Before we get to season 6, we have some nice, chill OVAs that will remind us of how fun this series can be before it drops an entire war on us. The first OVA focuses on the cast embracing their inner sports anime enthusiast while the second takes place during the Endeavor Agency Arc. Both OVAs have already been shown in Japan as they were in theaters from June 16th to the 19th, but fans here in the U.S. will have a chance to see them soon.

When does everything come out?

Season 6 of My Hero Academia is set to premiere in Fall 2022. There’s no exact release date or any word about it streaming here in the U.S., but I’m pretty sure we can expect Crunchyroll to stream it, like always. The OVAs don’t have a streaming release date, but we do know that Crunchyroll has them! It was announced a couple of weeks ago that Crunchyroll will be premiering the OVAs at Anime Expo this year. The premiere will be on July 1st at 12 PM, PT, in the main events hall of the Los Angelos Convention Center. There’s no word on when the OVAs will be put on Crunchyroll itself, but the fact that they have them shows a pretty good chance of them being available for streaming.

