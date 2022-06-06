A couple of weeks ago I wrote about My Hero Academia having not one, but two OVA releases planned for the summer. Set to release in theaters in Japan before streaming online, the first OVA has our heroes stepping up to bat because … why not? It worked great for Jujutsu Kaisen, right? At the time, there was no word on what the second OVA would focus on. My fangirl heart always hopes for the fantasy AU from the third ending of the anime, but I knew it was a farfetched possibility.

Well… I was right, cuz that’s not the OVA we’re getting. Instead? We’re getting something that ties in with the series.

What is the second OVA about?

【Key Visual】

My Hero Academia 2nd OVA!



Title: OVA 2 “Laugh! As if you are in Hell”



An episode set during the Endeavor Agency arc



It will premiere in Japanese theaters from June 16 to 19



Titled Laugh! As if You Are in Hell, we now know that the second OVA will be set during the Endeavor Agency arc. This means we can expect a focus on Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki. I have to admit, as much as I love these three, I was expecting the OVA to be something completely out of left field that you wouldn’t get in the anime series (like the zombie OVA, no, I’m not kidding). I’m not sure what kind of story they’re going to tell that couldn’t have been shown in the anime, or couldn’t have served as a start to the sixth season as a sort of recap filler episode. Is there anything left to do in this arc with these characters? My guess is it’ll be a silly, entertaining episode that has no bearing on the overall plot. More training? Maybe a connection to the third movie? I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

What’s the Endeavor Agency arc?

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

The Endeavor Agency arc takes place during season five and focuses on Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki doing an internship at the number one hero’s agency. Since it’s Endeavor we’re talking about, there’s a lot of tension since he’s still trying to atone for treating his family as terribly as he did. It’s during this arc where we get the tensest family dinner ever as Deku and Bakugo get to see firsthand just how bad things are in the Todoroki household since each Todoroki kid has a different opinion of Endeavor. It’s that dynamic that sort of guides the arc, ending on a “you don’t have to forgive me” note from Endeavor before the series goes into the villain arc. Interestingly, in the manga, the order is flipped and the Endeavor Agency arc comes after the big villain arc.

When will the OVA be released?

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

The OVA will be released in theaters in Japan starting on June 16th and ending on June 19th. There’s no word on when it’ll be streaming, or if it’ll stream here in the U.S. I highly doubt we can expect a theatrical release for either OVA, but maybe they’ll show up on Crunchyroll at some point.

(Featured image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

