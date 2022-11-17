My God, There’s a Horny ‘Vampire Survivors’ Game Now?

Vampire Survivors is, by all accounts, a stressful experience. Released last fall by developer poncle, Vampire Survivors is a horde survival game where players control an auto-firing hero who must kill waves of enemies to gain XP, level up, grow more powerful, and last as long as possible. The more time goes on, the stronger your enemies get, until you either snowball past them or drown in their massive numbers. It’s not an easy game.

Vampire Survivors is not the sexiest game either (occult themes aside for the monsterfuckers out there). Most of the game involves medieval-esque characters dueling with all sorts of gross monsters swarming you en masse. However, the sheer unerotic quality of Vampire Survivors hasn’t stopped developer Fantasize Games from releasing its own take on the Vampire Survivors genre with their upcoming anime-themed title Sexy Mystic Survivors.

And this Vampire Survivors clone is assuredly horny as fuck. Just look at it.

Horny jail immediately.

“Sexy Mystic Survivors is an action roguelite that sees beautiful heroines facing countless hordes of monsters,” the game’s Steam Store page says. “Plan out strategic builds, upgrade your heroines and massacre your foes. In exchange for helping these heroines protect their realm, you just might get a special reward!”

This special reward includes a CG image of a very busty anime girl 69ing with a random man. Yes, I wasn’t kidding. This is a straight-up Vampire Survivors-style porn game. And there’s way more than a little mutual oral sex in this. The game teases a BDSM scene with a hero blindfolded, tied up, and gagged, ready and awaiting vaginal sex, complete with interactive bouncy breasts. They bounce a bit like jello, so yes, they really nailed the anime vibe here.

Check out the Sexy Mystic Survivors Steam Store page for yourself to see what we mean, although be warned: It’s very NSFW (and you need to be logged in to Steam to see it).

Uh, what is this Sexy Mystic Survivors?

A promotional video for Sexy Mystic Survivors shows a series of comic panels explaining the game’s story, which goes something like this: A coalition of buxom and skimpily-clad anime girl warriors realize a bunch of orcs are about to destroy their land, so they strategize together to stop the monster infestation once and for all. It’s unclear why these anime girls must have enormous, back-breaking breasts, but we’ll table that for now.

Players select from over a half dozen direly underdressed anime girls, invest in a range of power-ups, and go to battle against their enemies. Each time your foes die, they drop XP, which contributes to a new level. On level up, the player can choose a new power. Rinse and repeat as the game grows progressively harder. Yup, this is exactly like Vampire Survivors, except it’s in 3D.

The game isn’t hiding its inspiration, either. Quoting directly from the game’s Steam Store page, publisher Mango Party calls it “Vampire Survivors with sexy anime waifus, high-quality 3D graphics, and eye-candy VFX!” So, yeah, Sexy Mystic Survivors is very aware of what it’s doing.

Fantasize Games’ horny take on the reverse-bullet hell genre launches on November 18. In the meantime, there’s a safe-for-work version of the game already available called Beautiful Mystic Survivors, which came out October 14.

According to one Fantasize Games developer in the team’s Discord, Sexy Mystic Survivors will let Beautiful Mystic Survivors import their progress, so don’t fret if you want to get started ahead of time. Just be warned: There are far, far fewer opportunities for, err, one-handed gameplay in the latter. Although I’m sure with a bit of creativity, you can figure out a way to make it work. When there’s a will, there’s a way, as this horny Vampire Survivors clone certainly reveals.

(featured image: Mango Party)

