‘My Dearest Nemesis’ episode 7 release date confirmed

The miscommunication trope put a wedge between Ju-yeon and Su-jeong’s blossoming relationship in My Dearest Nemesis. But with Ju-yeon finally sober, both of them will have to confront their feelings sooner than later.

Episode five of the drama ended with both of them kissing. I, like many other viewers, was led to believe that the incident would bring them closer. Instead, my hopes were dashed—Ju-yeon forgot about the kiss. Su-jeong, on the other hand, was utterly confused and disappointed.

It wasn’t until the end of episode six that Ju-yeon remembered what he did. Maybe, just maybe, both of them will be more honest with their feelings in the coming episode? After all, Ju-yeon is starting to realize that dedicating his life to becoming his grandmother’s “perfect” heir isn’t necessarily a fulfilling path. Either way, episode seven of My Dearest Nemesis is coming out on March 10, 2025, on Rakuten Viki.

The romance between Ju-yeon and Su-jeong is fluffy, but it doesn’t distract from the darker undertones of Ju-yeon’s life. Episode six of the drama hinted that Ju-yeon’s grandmother will discover his secret man cave full of comic books, video games, and toy collectibles. It seems innocent enough, but everyone knows that Ju-yeon’s grandmother blames Ju-yeon for the death of his father.

Ju-yeon was born in the wrong K-drama for sure. Needless to say, even fans are rightfully frustrated with Ju-yeon’s grandmother. Who wouldn’t be, when she explicitly cares more about her company than her one and only grandson?

To top it all off, Ju-yeon’s grandmother admitted that she just wanted to bring him out for media attention—not because she thinks he’s already a worthy successor. He worked hard to be the perfect heir she wished for him to be, but she blatantly undermined Ju-yeon to her business partner at a gala dinner.

It was needlessly cruel, but perhaps it’s something Ju-yeon can learn from. If even his tireless efforts couldn’t convince her, then nothing will. Her misdirected anger will always come back to bite him. It’s high time for him to start leaning into what his heart wants a little more. Besides, he’s not going to lose anything but some pride, his nepo baby status, and the crumbs of his grandmother’s affection.

