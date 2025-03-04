‘My Dearest Nemesis’ episode 6 release date, confirmed

In a shocking turn of events, My Dearest Nemesis managed to keep Ban Ju-yeon’s identity a mystery from Su-jeong for yet another episode. His friends, on the other hand, are determined to keep his secret under wraps.

Ha-jin warned Su-jeong that “Black Dragon” was in her restaurant. This prompted Su-jeong to run away with Ju-yeon in tow. Unbeknownst to her is that the Black Dragon Ha-jin was referring to is Ju-yeon himself. To her horror, Ha-jin realized that the director Su-jeong kept telling her about is none other than Ju-yeon. Worlds will collide, and Ha-jin fears that an outright war will break out if Su-jeong finds out about Ju-yeon’s past.

Ha-jin and Sin-won are plotting to break them apart to prevent a disaster. But it might be too late—after all, the last episode left us all screaming after Su-jeong and Ju-yeon finally kissed. Luckily, we won’t have to wait long for episode six. My Dearest Stranger is finally coming out on March 4, 2025, at Rakuten Viki for international audiences.

Two sides of the same coin

Su-jeong has been underestimated by society by virtue of being a woman. Instead of letting misogyny deter her, Su-jeong stubbornly proved that she’s immensely capable. It goes without saying that Su-jeong has such a fiery personality because all her life, she’s been told that she’d amount to little. Unsurprisingly, Ju-yeon admires her and can relate to her—he lives his life earning his grandmother’s approval as the perfect heir. Their struggles might take different forms, but they are both desperate to prove their worth.

We’re all pulling our hair out and rolling on the floor over the last scene, but it’s too soon to celebrate. Su-jeong and Ju-yeon may have gotten closer, but they’re blissfully unaware that they’re each other’s cursed first loves. It’s only a matter of time before the ticking time bomb finally explodes.

