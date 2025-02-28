Ban Ju-yeon’s nerdy secret is finally coming out on the fifth episode of My Dearest Nemesis. It seems his carefully crafted nepo baby image is about to fall apart.

It’s even more surprising that Ju-yeon’s secret was kept for at least four episodes. Su-jeong had seen his dragon tattoo in the first episode. She also witnessed his other clumsy moments. If she thought about it clearly, she would’ve connected the dots and understood that he’s the “Black Dragon” teammate she used to play with online.

Now that they’re both in Ha-jin’s restaurant, all secrets will be revealed. After all, Ha-jin is somewhat playing matchmaker for the two. There are only two outcomes to this event—either Su-jeong accepts Ju-yeon’s identity or she fights him on the spot. It’s been years, but Su-jeong still isn’t over Ju-yeon’s little lie and holds on to it like a traumatic life event. Regardless, these are all just guesses. My Dearest Nemesis episode five will be out on March 3, 2025, at Rakuten Viki.

The makings of an edgy MC

Ju-yeon had to consistently hide his love of video games, comics, and nerd culture to become his grandmother’s perfect successor. There’s a lot of darkness to unpack in his backstory, but behind every KDrama and anime tragedy is a speeding truck. The vehicle ran over Ju-yeon’s parents. Instead of getting isekai’d, his parents just got killed. It’s basically every nerd’s nightmare—to have your loved ones killed because of something you’re immensely passionate about.

Instead of consoling her grandchild, Ju-yeon’s grandmother blamed him for his father’s death. This explains why Ju-yeon is desperate to keep the facade of the perfect heir in front of his grandmother. Besides, it looks as if she still hasn’t forgiven him, even if he’s slowly proving himself to be a worthy successor to their family business. Somehow, Ju-yeon is still a nerd in hiding. He hasn’t stopped loving comic culture through the years, even if he’s struggling for his grandmother’s approval. Ju-yeon has been portrayed as an edgy character who was too desperate to portray someone he’s obviously not. But if anyone deserves to be an edgelord, it’s Ju-yeon, who had to grow up too fast.

