Skip to main content

The Complete Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Lineup

By Mar 27th, 2024, 9:58 am
Holo and Kraft riding in a cart

Let’s fluff our pillows, stock up on snacks, and reform our blanket forts because Crunchyroll has released its spring 2024 anime lineup, and we are ready to hunker down to enjoy them. It looks like there will be a real mix of genres for fans to pick from, with romance, isekai, comedy, and drama anime all represented.

Recommended Videos

Along with old anime making their way to the fore, such as Spice and Wolf and Black Butler, there will be numerous new titles to choose from, such as the romantic comedy Astro Note or the fantasy God’s Game We Play. Here is a look at all the anime coming to Crunchyroll from April 1:

TitleRelease Date
God’s Game We PlayApril 1, 2024
Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise WolfApril 1, 2024
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He PleasesApril 1, 2024
 I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time
Perfecting My Magical Ability
April 1, 2024
Train to the End of the WorldApril 1, 2024
Re: MonsterApril 1, 2024
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2April 1, 2024
Bartender Glass of GodApril 3, 2024
Laid-Back Camp Season 3April 4, 2024
A Condition Called LoveApril 4, 2024
Wind Breaker April 4, 2024
An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf BrideApril 4, 2024
The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3April 5, 2024
Astro NoteApril 5, 2024
Nijiyon Animation 2 Season 2April 5, 2024
The Idolmaster Shiny ColorsApril 5, 2024
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 part 2April 7, 2024
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3April 7, 2024
Sound! Euphonium Season 3April 7, 2024
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill
to Rise in the World		April 7, 2024
Vampire DormitoryApril 7, 2024
Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young AgainApril 7, 2024
Tadaima, OkaeriApril 8, 2024
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat PowersApril 8, 2024
Oblivion BatteryApril 9, 2024
Unnamed MemoryApril 9, 2024
Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 3April 10, 2024
Date A Live V Season 5April 10, 2024
The Many Sides of Voice Actor RadioApril 10, 2024
Viral HitApril 10, 2024
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2April 12, 2024
Shadowverse Flame: Arc-henApril 12, 2024
Black Butler -Public School ArcApril 13, 2024
Kaiju No. 8April 13, 2024
KuramerukagariTBD
KurayukabaTBD

There is plenty to feast on here, so let’s hope the spring weather is a little miserable so we don’t feel too guilty for curling up under the covers to binge them all!

What are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know!

(featured image: Imagin)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, she has a keen interest in Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and also takes the little free time left she has to explore Japan.

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue: