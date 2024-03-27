The Complete Crunchyroll Spring 2024 Lineup
Let’s fluff our pillows, stock up on snacks, and reform our blanket forts because Crunchyroll has released its spring 2024 anime lineup, and we are ready to hunker down to enjoy them. It looks like there will be a real mix of genres for fans to pick from, with romance, isekai, comedy, and drama anime all represented.
Along with old anime making their way to the fore, such as Spice and Wolf and Black Butler, there will be numerous new titles to choose from, such as the romantic comedy Astro Note or the fantasy God’s Game We Play. Here is a look at all the anime coming to Crunchyroll from April 1:
|Title
|Release Date
|God’s Game We Play
|April 1, 2024
|Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf
|April 1, 2024
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases
|April 1, 2024
| I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time
Perfecting My Magical Ability
|April 1, 2024
|Train to the End of the World
|April 1, 2024
|Re: Monster
|April 1, 2024
|Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2
|April 1, 2024
|Bartender Glass of God
|April 3, 2024
|Laid-Back Camp Season 3
|April 4, 2024
|A Condition Called Love
|April 4, 2024
|Wind Breaker
|April 4, 2024
|An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride
|April 4, 2024
|The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3
|April 5, 2024
|Astro Note
|April 5, 2024
|Nijiyon Animation 2 Season 2
|April 5, 2024
|The Idolmaster Shiny Colors
|April 5, 2024
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 part 2
|April 7, 2024
|The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3
|April 7, 2024
|Sound! Euphonium Season 3
|April 7, 2024
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill
to Rise in the World
|April 7, 2024
|Vampire Dormitory
|April 7, 2024
|Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again
|April 7, 2024
|Tadaima, Okaeri
|April 8, 2024
|Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers
|April 8, 2024
|Oblivion Battery
|April 9, 2024
|Unnamed Memory
|April 9, 2024
|Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 3
|April 10, 2024
|Date A Live V Season 5
|April 10, 2024
|The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio
|April 10, 2024
|Viral Hit
|April 10, 2024
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2
|April 12, 2024
|Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen
|April 12, 2024
|Black Butler -Public School Arc
|April 13, 2024
|Kaiju No. 8
|April 13, 2024
|Kuramerukagari
|TBD
|Kurayukaba
|TBD
There is plenty to feast on here, so let’s hope the spring weather is a little miserable so we don’t feel too guilty for curling up under the covers to binge them all!
What are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know!
