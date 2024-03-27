Let’s fluff our pillows, stock up on snacks, and reform our blanket forts because Crunchyroll has released its spring 2024 anime lineup, and we are ready to hunker down to enjoy them. It looks like there will be a real mix of genres for fans to pick from, with romance, isekai, comedy, and drama anime all represented.

Recommended Videos

Along with old anime making their way to the fore, such as Spice and Wolf and Black Butler, there will be numerous new titles to choose from, such as the romantic comedy Astro Note or the fantasy God’s Game We Play. Here is a look at all the anime coming to Crunchyroll from April 1:

Title Release Date God’s Game We Play April 1, 2024 Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf April 1, 2024 The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases April 1, 2024 I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time

Perfecting My Magical Ability

April 1, 2024 Train to the End of the World April 1, 2024 Re: Monster April 1, 2024 Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac – Battle for Sanctuary Part 2 April 1, 2024 Bartender Glass of God April 3, 2024 Laid-Back Camp Season 3 April 4, 2024 A Condition Called Love April 4, 2024 Wind Breaker April 4, 2024 An Archdemon’s Dilemma: How to Love Your Elf Bride April 4, 2024 The Irregular at Magic High School Season 3 April 5, 2024 Astro Note April 5, 2024 Nijiyon Animation 2 Season 2 April 5, 2024 The Idolmaster Shiny Colors April 5, 2024 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 part 2 April 7, 2024 The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 April 7, 2024 Sound! Euphonium Season 3 April 7, 2024 As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill

to Rise in the World April 7, 2024 Vampire Dormitory April 7, 2024 Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again April 7, 2024 Tadaima, Okaeri April 8, 2024 Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers April 8, 2024 Oblivion Battery April 9, 2024 Unnamed Memory April 9, 2024 Konosuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 3 April 10, 2024 Date A Live V Season 5 April 10, 2024 The Many Sides of Voice Actor Radio April 10, 2024 Viral Hit April 10, 2024 The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Part 2 April 12, 2024 Shadowverse Flame: Arc-hen April 12, 2024 Black Butler -Public School Arc April 13, 2024 Kaiju No. 8 April 13, 2024 Kuramerukagari TBD Kurayukaba TBD

There is plenty to feast on here, so let’s hope the spring weather is a little miserable so we don’t feel too guilty for curling up under the covers to binge them all!

What are you most looking forward to watching? Let us know!

(featured image: Imagin)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]