Fans are gearing up for the release of Ms. Marvel on Disney+ tomorrow, and with it comes star Iman Vellani taking to the interview circuit and showing us just how wonderful she is. Fun, excited, and a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vellani has plenty of opinions on the multiverse she’s joining, and they all come from a place and love and admiration. But that also means that she’s not afraid of sharing her thoughts, especially when it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Watch out for spoilers!

Talking with Elite Daily, Vellani started to talk about her opinions on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, despite telling them that she didn’t have time to get into them all. But, like a true fangirl, she couldn’t help herself from doing it anyway.

“I have so many opinions, which I don’t think we have time for,” she said before diving into her thoughts anyway. “Here’s my TL;DR. I love Sam Raimi.” But what she didn’t like is what happened to Black Bolt, played by Anson Mount, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “I don’t care what anyone says. He’s my guy. I think they did him dirty. I did not appreciate that.”

Black Bolt was a character on the series Marvel’s Inhumans and, if you recall, is brutally murdered by Wanda Maximoff when she squares off against the Illuminati to try to get to America Chavez. Black Bolt’s power includes killing people with his words, but when Wanda hides his mouth, it ends up killing him instead, and he explodes right before our eyes.

Don’t worry, though. She texted Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige about it immediately after and also revealed that the two still fight over the fact that she doesn’t think that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Earth-616. “Every time I talk to Kevin, we have this argument where I say, ‘The MCU is not 616,’” she said. “He’s like, ‘It is because I said so.’ I’m like, ‘No, it’s 199999’ [a different Earth continuity previously outlined by Marvel]. He hates it. So, we keep having this argument, and then they put 616 in the movie. I’m like, ‘Kevin, you know it’s not 616.’ He just sends me a sad face. I was like, ‘Great.’”

Iman Vellani is incredible in Ms. Marvel, and the more I hear about her texting Kevin Feige or sharing her thoughts on the MCU, the more I’m obsessed. She’s the perfect Kamala Khan given how much of a fangirl she is, and I can’t wait to see what she brights to the role in Ms. Marvel and beyond!

(featured image: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

