Iman Vellani Seems To Be Having the Best Time as Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani is our Kamala Khan and in more ways than one. The Ms. Marvel star has been sharing stories of filming the new Disney+ series this week and has also made one thing very clear: She loves comics and Marvel. Much like Kamala, Vellani was a huge nerd for the Marvel Cinematic Universe before joining it and has talked about how she would spend her allowance on comic books and dressed up as Ms. Marvel for Halloween long before being cast in the series.

Now, she’s sharing stories about meeting other cast members from the MCU, and it just seems as if she’s having the time of her life getting to live out her dreams in the same way that Kamala Khan would. After all, we know that Kamala loves Captain Marvel, and it seems as if Vellani also loves Brie Larson. But now, Vellani has shared news that she basically asked security to introduce her to Loki and Spider-Man.

For JOE, Vellani shared a story of how she hadn’t met either Tom Hiddleston or Tom Holland despite filming next to them. “We shot Ms. Marvel right next door to Loki and No Way Home,” Vellani shared. “I’ve been there two weeks and I go to Marvel’s head of security like, ‘Yo Barry, I haven’t met any of the Toms yet!’ He comes back 15 minutes later and says, ‘Tom Hiddleston wants to meet you’.”

Both Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home were filming at the time that Ms. Marvel was, so she did have the opportune moment as both a star in the MCU and a fan of the Marvel world, as well. She went on to talk about how Hiddleston was incredibly nice to her (despite coming to work in her PJs) and how the meeting went: “I came to work in my pyjamas that day! It was terrifying but he was actually the sweetest guy ever and he ended up living in our apartment! We worked out with Tom Hiddleston! We ran into him at the gym and suddenly we were all doing reps together.”

Iman Vellani is a perfect Kamala

Seeing moments like this and seeing how much of a fan Vellani was prior to joining the MCU just fits so incredibly well for Kamala. She’s a fan of most all superheroes and is just excited about the world of the Avengers, and it seems as if Vellani is very much the same. Having her bring Kamala to life feels so right, and from what we’ve seen of the trailers, she’s going to do a phenomenal job in the show!

We can’t wait to see what Ms. Marvel has in store for us, and hopefully Iman Vellani keeps sharing wonderful stories like this! Especially if she gets to meet the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder. Or really, I just want Vellani to keep fangirling so we can all live vicariously through her—even if I am jealous she got to work out next to Tom Hiddleston.

