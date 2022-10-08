While a lot of Marvel heroes and villains get their powers through mutations, serums, or experimentation, many gain powers or enhance their powers with the use of weapons. In a world where real and dangerous weapons do exist, the idea of someone gaining powers from a weapon rather than intrinsically may seem a bit more realistic to audiences. Additionally, a lot of these weapons double as signature accessories for their wielders and truly become a part of who the character is. However, in the wrong hands, these weapons can decimate half the population or a portion of the universe, or kill even the most powerful heroes.

Meanwhile, all weapons in the Marvel universe vary greatly in power and usefulness. For example, Hawkeye is a great shot, but his bow and arrow are ultimately hardly effective against enormous threats. On the other end of the spectrum, though, you have the Infinity Gauntlet that makes its wielders akin to a god. Here are 10 of the most powerful weapons that exist in the Marvel universe.

1. Captain America’s shield

(Disney)

Captain America’s shield is both one of the most powerful weapons in Marvel, and one of the most iconic. The shield can be used for defense and offense and was the primary weapon of choice for Captain America. In the comics, the shield was designed by a metallurgist, Dr. Myron MacLain who was recruited by the American government to create an impenetrable substance. MacLain created the shield using vibranium and a steel alloy. However, some third factor worked its way into the shield that neither MacLain nor anyone else has been able to identify. Hence, no one has ever duplicated the material Captain America’s shield is made of.

Not only is it one of a kind, but Cap’s shield is nearly indestructible. Bullets, blasts, extreme temperatures, and the majority of weapons cannot penetrate the shield. Additionally, it absorbs energy very well, which explains why Cap is never thrown from the impact of something like Thor’s hammer hitting his shield. It also boasts amazing aerodynamics. The only vulnerability it has is if someone is powerful enough to manipulate it on a molecular level. However, even Magneto cannot manipulate Cap’s shield. The only ones powerful enough to destroy Cap’s shield are the likes of Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet and Molecule Man – two of the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe.

2. The Infinity Gauntlet

(Disney)

The Infinity Gauntlet’s power is exceeded in power by very, very few artifacts. When Thanos wears the Infinity Gauntlet, it elevates his power to make him one of the most powerful beings in the entire Marvel universe. The Infinity Gauntlet was created by Thanos to hold six of the Soul Gems or Infinity Gems. The Gauntlet holds the Time Gem, Space Gem, Soul Gem, Reality Gem, Power Gem, and Mind Gem. All of the Gems hold immense power individually. When combined in Thanos’ Gauntlet, they granted him immense power, elevating him in power over cosmic entities such as Mistress Death.

Using the Gauntlet’s power, Thanos manages to destroy several stars and eventually makes half of the population disappear. Eventually, the Gauntlet also succeeds in restoring the world to the way it used to be. Thanos eventually quits his quest for power and Adam Warlock keeps the Gauntlet as a means to keep it from being misused again. The Gauntlet with the six stones grants its user near omnipotence and is more powerful than the combined powers of some of Marvel’s most powerful cosmic entities.

3. Eye of Agamotto

(Disney)

The Eye of Agamotto is a powerful, mystical relic believed to be created by Agamotto, a former Sorcerer Supreme and one of Doctor Strange’s Vishanti. Its true origins have never been confirmed, though. The Eye of Agamotto is particularly unique because it is a weapon of knowledge rather than violence. When utilized by Doctor Strange, it gives him several useful and additional powers.

The Eye of Agamotto is, essentially, all-seeing. It aids Doctor Strange in seeing through all illusions and disguises, replaying past events, opening portals to other dimensions, tracking various beings, and probing the minds of enemies. Additionally, the light from The Eye can greatly weaken evil mystical beings and can even levitate objects. The Eye sometimes manifests itself on Doctor Strange’s forehead as a third eye when he utilizes it. The Eye of Agamotto is one of the most useful and powerful weapons in Marvel comics, though in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) it is primarily used only to hold the Time Stone.

4. Mjolnir

(Disney)

Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir, is both one of the most recognizable, and most powerful, weapons in the Marvel universe. The hammer was forged by Eitri and the Dwarves of Nidavellir from a chunk of Uru containing the God Tempest under Odin’s command. To control the God Tempest, Odin enchanted the hammer so it could only be wielded by him and those who were worthy enough. Odin wielded Mjolnir for some time before it was stowed away. Eventually, it was bequeathed to Thor and became the god of thunder’s weapon of choice.

Mjolnir is an extremely powerful weapon due to its unique and magical properties. Its construction out of Uru means that is nearly indestructible and can withstand an immense amount of force or extreme temperatures. Meanwhile, very, very few are immune to the devastating blows that the hammer can deliver. Its enchantment also means that only Thor, or others deemed worthy, can utilize the weapon. This makes Mjolnir a unique weapon that can’t be utilized by Thor’s enemies. Additionally, Mjolnir can form a mystical link with its handler which can enhance Mjolnir’s strengths and abilities, if the handler’s willpower is strong enough.

5. Wolverine’s Claws

(20th Century Fox)

Wolverine’s claws are one of the deadliest and most recognizable weapons in the Marvel universe. Wolverine’s claws are a weapon partially gained by his mutant heritage. In the comics, Wolverine was born James Howlett and his mutant powers manifested themselves by allowing him to extend bone claws from the backs of his hands. These original bone claws were still very deadly just by themselves. Howlett, under the guise of Logan, spent many years working as an assassin or mercenary and slaughtering many with his claws. Then, he joined the Weapon X Program, where his bones and bone claws were coated in indestructible Adamantium.

Enhanced with Adamantium, Wolverine’s claws are extremely powerful. Adamantium is one of the strongest metals in the Marvel universe, making it nearly indestructible. In addition to being nearly unbreakable, Wolverine’s claws cannot be removed. Unbreakable and unremovable, there is little that can stop Wolverine’s claws. Not to mention, they can cut through nearly everything. Wolverine once even used his claws to cut straight through Colossus.

6. The Ultimate Nullifier

(Disney)

The Ultimate Nullifier is an immensely powerful weapon capable of destroying even the most powerful cosmic beings in the Marvel universe. The Ultimate Nullifier was initially created by The Watcher Emnu. Eventually, it is retrieved by Johnny Storm and used as a last-ditch effort to threaten Galactus in an attempt to prevent his destruction of Earth. The weapon is one of the only things that Galactus fears and this may be the reason why the weapon is generally kept in his possession. However, it is sometimes stolen from his possession to deal with enormous threats.

The Ultimate Nullifier looks pretty unassuming, taking the form of a simple, metallic disk. However, depending on the power of the mind of the wielder, the Ultimate Nullifier can be extraordinarily devastating. It essentially has the power to destroy any target the user wishes, whether it be a planet, a cosmic being, a universe, or an entire timeline. While extremely powerful, though, the Ultimate Nullifier can also unintentionally destroy its user if their mind isn’t strong enough for the power of the weapon.

7. Mandarin’s Rings

(Disney)

The Mandarin’s Rings in Marvel comics are quite different than the ones depicted in the MCU’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and are even more powerful. These rings are initially discovered by the Mandarin within a crashed spaceship from the alien race, Makluan. He quickly recognized that the rings each had a unique power, due to each containing the soul of a deceased alien being. The Mandarin attempts to utilize the rings to carry out their will, which includes the Mandarin forging robotic bodies to host each ring, thus, resurrecting the alien souls inhabiting them. However, Stark defeats the Mandarin and hides the majority of the rings outside of Earth.

As said above, each ring has a unique power. The rings on the Mandarin’s left hand give him the ability to emit ice blasts, magnify his psionic abilities, emit electricity, emit flames, and emit various forms of energy. On his right hand, the rings give the Mandarin the ability to create total blackness/darkness (called Darkforce), emit beams of energy, create an air vortex, project blasts or waves of energy, and rearrange atoms and molecules. Meanwhile, most of these powers have no known upper limit or maximum output. This makes the power of the rings practically limitless.

8. All-Black the Necrosword

(Disney)

All-Black the Necrosword is a particularly powerful and dangerous weapon. It isn’t so much a weapon as it is a powerful symbiote. However, All-Black frequently takes on the form of a sword or other weapon. All-Black was manifested by the evil deity, Knull, and the power of a slain celestial. It was wielded by Knull for many years, but upon Knull’s demise, it bonded with an alien named Gorr. The symbiote aided him in becoming Gorr the God Butcher and murdering numerous gods. All-Black also bonded with Thor, Loki, and Ego at various times, with devastating results. It once even became a black hole called All-Black the Necroverse as it consumed the universe.

Whether in the form of the Necrosword or Necroverse, All-Black makes a nearly unstoppable weapon. It has killed gods, defeated Galactus, and allowed Ego to swallow entire Celestials with its powers. All-Black grants its wielders superhuman strength, speed, durability, reflexes, near immortality, and regenerative abilities. The sword can also shapeshift into nearly any form and project dark energy. Meanwhile, even when seemingly destroyed, All-Black proved to be reborn multiple times. In nearly any form, All-Black makes one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel universe.

9. Muramasa Blade

(Marvel Comics)

While Wolverine possesses one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel universe, even he can be killed by the Muramasa Blade. The blade can, essentially, kill anyone and anything, and even Wolverine’s healing factor fails to protect against its blows. The blade was forged by the demon blacksmith, Muramasa. Wolverine sought out Muramasa while reeling from his tragic past and the murder of his pregnant wife. He wanted a blade that could help him on his quest for vengeance. Hence, Muramasa created a blade forged from Wolverine’s very blood and soul. The blade was bonded with Wolverine and encompassed his rage, making it one of the deadliest weapons ever created.

After the creation of the blade, Wolverine used it to slash the robot S.H.I.V.A. in half and to kill Sabretooth, Omega Red, and many others. He also frequently kept the blade in the possession of the X-Men, so they would have the means to put him down if he ever lost control. The blade is stronger than Wolverine’s claws, as it can slice right through Adamantium, it diminishes the effectiveness of superhuman healing powers, and it is extraordinarily durable. Few mutants, humans, or even gods can survive a strike from the Muramasa blade.

10. The Darkhold

(Disney)

Fans of both Marvel comics and the MCU know that the Darkhold is one of the most powerful and feared weapons. The Darkhold was created eons ago by the evil Elder god, Chthon, who wrote his evil spells on flesh and bound them together into a book. He did so with the intention of maintaining his influence on Earth even after his demise. Chthon would eventually attempt to escape his imprisonment in another dimension through those who read the Darkhold. Many were corrupted by the Darkhold until the Scarlett Witch absorbed the true Darkhold within her and used it to defeat Chthon and undo his corruption.

While some might believe the Darkhold to be a book, it is also a dangerous weapon. Only the most powerful of magic users, such as Scarlett Witch, can utilize it adequately. Generally, they do so with devastating consequences as those who can wield Chthon’s magic become possessed by the evil Elder god himself, threatening to unleash his devastation on Earth once more. The Darkhold also grants the users power up to a cosmic level, but it usually comes at the cost of their sanity and humanity. Of all the weapons on this list, the Darkhold is by far the most corruptive one.

(featured image: Disney)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]