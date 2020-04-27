Avengers: Infinity War Quarantine Watch Party: Somehow Still More to Discuss About This Movie!

Last night, ComicBook.com did their quarantine staple of #QuarantineWatchParty, but this time, the party got a bit bigger with a guest appearance by the writers of Avengers: Infinity War! Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely joined the chat, via ComicBook.com’s Twitter account, and shared insight into the film, their writing process, and behind-the-scenes images. While fun to revisit Avengers: Infinity War, two things really stuck with me throughout the night.

First, Markus and McFeely shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the Doctor Strange rescue from Infinity War that went a bit differently.

So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream… #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/ZToVfWpnHg — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 27, 2020

This, of course, had some partiers sharing the concept art of Stark and Strange swapping apparel:

marvel forever robbing us of the best bits pic.twitter.com/D7e7XQ166m — ⎊ Vee ۞ (@codex_gigas6) April 27, 2020

Seeing Tony Stark take on Stephen Strange’s cape while Stephen had his own Iron Man suit? I understand why it was cut (because as Stephen McFeely explained in the post, it’s time-consuming to explain), but it’s honestly a wonderfully fun shot. Even if it had been a quick one-off way of Tony keeping Stephen from flying out of the ship during Peter’s Alien-inspired plan, it’d be exciting. Instead, we got an incredible sequence while Peter, Stephen, and Tony all were on their way to Titan, but now I kind of wish we had then had this.

And then, I realized that, by the end of their battles, both Tony Stark and Steve Rogers were taking on Thanos with just their bare hands. There is a beautiful narrative arc for both Tony and Steve throughout the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the beginning, Tony did it all for himself and, as Steve pointed out, wouldn’t make the sacrifice play. Time and time again, he threw himself in the line of fire and made the move that was beneficial to the many versus just his own selfish benefit. And when it came to fighting Thanos on Titan, he fought and fought, even when the nano bots of his suit began to fail him.

By the end, Tony stood with his entire face exposed, using the last bits of his suit to make a knife to try to stab Thanos (that was eventually used against Tony in the battle), and he was literally punching the Titan with just his hands, without his suit.

It’s fascinating because both Tony and Steve rely, frequently, on the things that help them fight. For Steve, it’s his shield, just like it’s Tony’s Iron Man suit. But both went to their gut reactions, leaving behind everything they would normally do and just trying to keep Thanos from winning.

It’s honestly one of the reasons why I love not only Stony as a couple but, more importantly, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark as characters. They’ll fight, they’ll think they know better, but when it comes down to it, they’ll do anything to make sure the bad guy doesn’t win, even if that means trying to take on the giant that is Thanos with just their bare hands.

Tonight at 7 PM EST, the Russo brothers and some very special guests are all joining in for a #QuarantineWatchParty for Avengers: Endgame, and honestly, I can’t wait to cry with the entire internet yet again!

(images: Marvel Entertainment)

