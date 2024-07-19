The 10 Most Powerful Characters in ‘The Acolyte,’ Ranked

Disney+’s The Acolyte is set centuries before the events of Phantom Menace and has introduced audiences to a whole new cast of Jedi and even some Sith. With the series over, for now, we can take a look at the strongest players on the board, including those who have been wiped off it.

The Acolyte is yet another series from Disney+ that continues to expand the Star Wars universe we were first introduced to in 1977. We meet the Jedi Order at the height of their power, during a time of peace under Republic rule. However, when a Jedi is openly murdered in broad daylight, questions arise and a hunt for who is truly responsible allows a tragedy from 16 years prior to surface.

Let’s now take a look at the 10 strongest characters from the series so far, and don’t forget to read till the end for a bonus! Spoilers ahead!

10. Jecki Lon

The Padawan of Sol, Jecki Lon is not yet a Jedi master but she displays wisdom, intelligence, and strength beyond some of the more experienced Jedi around her. Jecki was a Theelin-human hybrid who proved herself a capable Jedi, even able to take on Qimir head-to-head for a short while despite him having just slaughtered almost eight Jedi in one go moments prior. Her death at the hands of Qimir was tragic as she likely would have made an excellent Jedi master if she had continued on her path.

9. Kelnacca

The Wookie Jedi is not seen much in the series, but we know that, as a Wookie, he has formidable strength, making him a ferocious fighter on top of being able to wield the Force. His mind, however, is not as strong as it should be, as he was taken over by the witches, who turned him against his fellow Jedi. After the events of Brendok, he isolated himself in the jungles of Khofar, where he was discovered and eventually killed by Qimir.

8. Torbin

We meet Torbin in two different stages of his life. On Brendok, he was merely a young Padawan, restless and impulsive. It was, in part, his rash actions that led to the tragedy of the witches on Brendok. He lived with the guilt for some time and took the Barash Vow to live in silent meditation, surrounding himself with an extremely strong Force barrier that Mae struggled to penetrate no matter what she tried.

7. Osha

Vernosha, “Osha,” is one of the lead characters and one part of a whole, with her sister serving as the other half. She was trained first by the witches and later by the Jedi. In both instances, Osha struggled with her training and accessing the Force. Due to holding onto her anger, Osha did not pass the Jedi trials and left the order to become a meknek.

Though she has combat ability and strength, we have not yet seen the true depths of Osha’s power, which we only just glimpsed in the finale season when she used a Force choke. If a second season continues the story, I am sure that Osha will quickly move up this list to become a force to be reckoned with.

6. Mae

The other half of the whole is Mae, sister of Osha. From the very beginning, Mae proved herself a strong wielder of the Force, more so than her sister. After the events of Brendok, she crossed paths with a Sith Lord who took her under his wing and trained her as his acolyte, turning her into a formidable fighter and wielder of the Force.

She manages to infiltrate and assassinate two Jedi masters, puts up a very strong fight against Sol, and uses her intelligence and resourcefulness to escape (though honestly, I think that was more down to Sol’s incompetence). It’s a shame she has chosen to give up her memories of her training, though perhaps with the Jedi she is now in the care of, she can continue to grow and progress.

5. Indara

Indara is the first Jedi we meet in the series, as she is the first on Mae’s assassination list. Her fight with Mae is impressive and, initially, she seems to easily take on Mae, with the latter only defeating her when she distracts Indara by threatening an innocent bystander. Some fans even theorize that Indara allowed Mae the upper hand, potentially over the guilt she felt for what happened on Brendok.

In flashbacks to Brendok, we see that Indara was a capable Jedi, able to take on her mind-controlled colleague, Kelnacca, and release the witches’ hold on him. It would also appear that she was Sol’s superior at the time, given she led the group and had been granted a Padawan, unlike him.

4. Aniseya

Mother of the witch coven on Brendok, Aniseya has a strong connection with the Force, though the witches refer to it as the Thread. In the third episode, we see that she can similarly use the Thread to how the Jedi use the Force, and can push back against many witches at once as shown during a training session. She is also able to enter minds, creating confusion and distress, allowing her to overwhelm her opponent, and transform herself, and others, into smoke, though how this is done is not clear.

Witches can tap into powers that not even the Jedi nor the Sith understand, and as the strongest in her coven, this makes Aniseya incredibly powerful. She is also kind and logical, but perhaps she is not as skilled in combat as the Jedi and is killed by Sol when he panics upon seeing her transform herself and Mae into smoke.

3. “The Stranger” a.k.a. Qimir

A Sith Lord, Qimir, also known as The Stranger, is an extremely formidable foe, able to take on multiple Jedi at once and kill them all by combining Force fighting and dual saber combat (honestly, those Jedi died a little too easily). His stamina is also impressive as he moves from one fight straight into the next, managing to somewhat hold his own against Sol despite suffering from fatigue.

He appears to have tapped into certain unusual Dark Force powers and also uses the rare ability to Force heal, healing Osha after she is attacked by Mae.

2. Sol

Sol is a skilled Jedi Master, able to take on Qimir and overpower him in both hand-to-hand combat and Force ability. In the final episode, he creates an expanding explosion that throws Qimir away from him. It seems like there are many times in the series that Sol could kill Qimir, but refrains due to the Jedi rules. His fight scenes are quite extraordinary to watch and show him to be one of the most powerful combatants in the show.

Sol’s downfall comes at the hands of his emotions, especially the care he feels for Osha, allowing them to cloud his judgment and continuously make the wrong choice, which ultimately leads to his demise.

1. Vernestra Rwoh

Though we don’t see much of Vernestra in combat, we know simply from her position within the Jedi Order that she is a strong character. A Mirialin woman, Rwoh was promoted to the rank of Jedi Knight at only 15 years old, making her the youngest in some time to achieve that title. In the last episode, we see some of her skill coming into play showing that she is an extremely Force-sensitive individual, able to locate other Force users from long distances and even able to glimpse into the past to see what took place.

In the final episode, we also discover that she was Qimir’s master before he fled the Order. She senses his presence on Brendok, but Qimir vanishes before he can be located, perhaps because he is not ready to face his former master, who is likely stronger than he currently is.

Bonus: Yoda and Darth Plagueis

There were two rather important cameos in the series finale, that of the Sith Lord Darth Plagueis and Jedi Master Yoda. We know that these are two extremely powerful beings, with Yoda being one of the most powerful Jedi to have ever existed and Plagueis the most powerful Sith. Both have a strong history within the Star Wars universe, and we are looking forward to seeing what roles they will play should a second season come out.

