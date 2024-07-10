‘The Acolyte’s Twins May Be More Similar to Anakin Skywalker Than We Thought

Viewers who suspected that the twins in The Acolyte were similar to Anakin Skywalker may have been proven correct after the latest episode introduced a Force vergence.

In The Acolyte episode 7, “Vergence,” the real reason for the Jedi’s presence on Brendok is revealed. Although it was initially assumed they arrived on the planet with the mission to recruit the twins, they were actually on the planet for weeks before the confrontation with the witches. The Jedi had no idea that there were living beings on the planet. Instead, they were sent by the Jedi Council to investigate Brendok because of the planet’s vegetation. Brendok was left barren after a hyperspace disaster and should’ve remained so. However, plants and vegetation soon began to bloom. The Jedi hypothesized that the reason for life on the planet was a Force vergence, thus traveling to the planet to find it.

What is a Force vergence in Star Wars?

While on Brendok, Jedi Master Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss) explains to her Padawan Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) what a Force vergence is in simple terms. She explains it’s “a concentration of Force energy, centered around a location.” Sol (Lee Jung-jae) adds that such a vergence could “create life,” making it one of the most important things in the galaxy for the Jedi to study and protect. Vergences have appeared several times in the official Star Wars canon but are poorly understood.

As in The Acolyte, a vergence is usually described as a place. For example, the mirror cave on Ahch-To in The Last Jedi is considered a vergence with a powerful connection to the dark side of the Force. It’s also believed that vergences can manifest as whole realms/worlds, such as Mortis. However, The Phantom Menace revealed that a vergence can also be a person. In the movie, it is revealed that Anakin Skywalker (Jake Loyd) is a vergence himself, having been sired by the Force. Additionally, in The Rise of Skywalker, Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber becomes a vergence. So, it seems a vergence can actually be anything, whether a place, person, or object.

There are still many unknowns about vergences, such as how these high concentrations of Force energy form and what all they can be utilized for. It also remains to be seen what The Acolyte will do now that it has introduced a coveted Force vergence. Perhaps it will go in the same direction as The Phantom Menace, revealing that twins Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) are actually the vergence. If so, it likely means that Mother Aniseya (Jodie Turner-Smith) found some way to manipulate the vergence to intentionally create the twins.

Ultimately, The Acolyte‘s introduction of a new Force vergence may lead to more understanding of the ways in which Force-sensitive individuals can utilize the power of this mysterious phenomenon.

