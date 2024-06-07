There’s Still So Much We Don’t Know About Carrie-Anne Moss’s Character in ‘The Acolyte’

Carrie-Anne Moss’ Star Wars character is here for a good time, not a long time, but there’s still a mystery to unfold about Master Indara in The Acolyte.

Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Acolyte on Disney+

Here’s what we know so far. Indara is a human Jedi Master with a green lightsaber. I know that’s very basic, but we have to start somewhere! In the first scene of The Acolyte‘s first episode, an assassin named Mae (Amandla Stenberg) tracks Indara down to the planet Ueda where she is currently stationed. Mae duels with Indara and kills her using distressed civilians as a distraction.

Footage from the trailers indicates that we’ll see more of Moss’ character at least in flashbacks. That’s great news, because her appearance was too friggin’ brief and there’s a lot of mystery surrounding her death and her character.

Indara is an original Star Wars character

Like most of the folks we meet in The Acolyte, Master Indara is not from a previous film, television show, or novel–graphic or otherwise. You can read about the High Republic, the era in the galaxy far far away in which The Acolyte takes place. But Indara is not a character in those books.

Indara is one of four Jedi on a kill list

Mae, the titular “acolyte” and twin sister of our hero Osha (Stenberg), has a mission. She has been tasked with killing four Jedi Masters who were stationed on her home planet: Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Tobin (Dean-Charles Chapman), Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Indara. She gets bonus points if she kills a Jedi without a weapon, but has not succeeded in that thus far.

This mission comes from a masked figure with a red lightsaber known only as The Master. When Qimir (Manny Jacinto) and Mae talk in the second episode, they cite the first line of the Sith code: “Peace is a lie.” So while we can’t say for certain that Mae has a Sith Master, it’s not off the table.

This mission is not only a trial for Mae, however. While we don’t know all of the details, it seems like personal revenge. When Tobin dies by suicide, taking a poison provided to him by Mae, he says “Forgive me. We thought we were doing the right thing.” What did these Jedi do? Was Indara first because she was easiest to track down, or because Mae wanted justice from her first? I have so many questions.

Indara didn’t want Osha to become a Jedi

We don’t learn too much more about Indara in the first two episodes of The Acolyte. However, this stood out to me. In the series premiere, Osha’s former fellow padawan Yord (Charlie Barnett), who is now a full-fledged Jedi Knight, reminds Osha that Master Indara advocated for Osha to leave the Jedi order. We don’t know exactly when this happened, but at some point in her youth, Osha dropped out of the Jedi Academy and ultimately started working as a scrappy freelance mechanic.

However, Osha insists that leaving was her decision. She implies that there’s no bad blood between her and Indara. This tidbit mostly just proves what we already know, that Mae is the killer and Osha is innocent. But Indara’s alleged lack of faith in Osha might be useful to remember as this mystery continues to unfold.

