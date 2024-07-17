‘The Acolyte’ Season 1 Finale May Have Just Brought a Famously Elusive Character to Live-Action for the First Time

The Acolyte season 1 finale features a huge cameo that will leave viewers questioning who the Muuns are.

Since the show confirmed that Qimir (Manny Jacinto) is the Sith Lord, many viewers have questioned who his Sith Master is. Unfortunately, many questions about Qimir will remain a mystery unless The Acolyte receives a season 2 renewal. All that is known for sure is that he was once a Jedi training under Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson). However, their relationship seemingly soured, leaving Qimir to embrace the dark side. Eventually, he ran into Mae (Amandla Stenberg), whom he wanted to train to be his “acolyte.” Still, viewers don’t know what exactly happened that prompted him to leave the Jedi Order and how he became so adept at channeling the dark side of the Force. It’s also unclear how he discovered the mystery planet where he established his headquarters and found caves filled with cortosis.

While The Acolyte ends with many of these questions unanswered, the finale hints at who Qimir ran into after departing the Jedi Order. While Osha and Qimir are on the mystery planet, they are being watched. The camera pans to a cave where a shrouded figure is lurking. Although the show doesn’t verbally confirm the figure’s identity, its Muun characteristics are all the confirmation we need.

Is that a Muun in The Acolyte?

It’s quite clear that the figure in the cave is not human. Instead, it bears some tell-tale features of the Muun species. The Muuns are a humanoid species with pale skin, elongated skulls, small eyes, and barely visible ears. They have very gangly frames with long, thin limbs. Additionally, they have unique hands in which the last two fingers are shorter than the other fingers. While it’s hard to see the figure in The Acolyte, the camera makes sure to capture its hand, which has the tell-tale shortened fingers on the end. It also has pale skin, small eyes, and the shallow nose of the Muun.

Meanwhile, there’s only one famous Sith Muun: Darth Plagueis. Darth Plagueis has actually never been physically shown in the official Star Wars canon until now. However, his apprentice, Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), revealed that he was a powerful Force-sensitive Muun trained by Sith Master Darth Tenebrous. He became a legendary Sith Lord but was eventually killed by Darth Sidious due to the Sith’s “Rule of Two.”

Like Darth Plagueis, the Muuns have been fairly elusive in the Star Wars canon. The species hail from the planet Scipio, on which the main headquarters of the InterGalactic Banking Clan is located. Hence, the Muuns largely managed the Banking Clan. While they are extremely intelligent and good with numbers, they often use their intelligence and influence over the Banking Clan for greedy purposes, giving them a rather poor reputation throughout the galaxy. Only a few Muuns have appeared in the official Star Wars canon, such as San Hill in Revenge of the Sith and Clu Lesser in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and they have almost exclusively been corrupt figures.

If The Acolyte is renewed for season 2 with Darth Plagueis in a major role, it will create the opportunity to add some much-needed additional history and context to the Sith Lord and the Muuns.

