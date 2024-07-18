One ‘Acolyte’ Character Laid Out the Problem With the Jedi in Under 20 Seconds

Star Wars’ Jedi live under strict rules, put in place to minimize potential tragedy given that the Jedi are individuals with access to extreme power and trained in combat. These rules, however, are not really truly enforceable and have created more problems than they solve for the Jedi Order.

Now, one Senator has finally said out loud what many of us already know.

The Jedi Order is a monastic, non-theistic religious order made up of Force-sensitive individuals who strive to devote themselves to the Light Side of the Force. They continually seek out young children across the galaxy who show promise with the Force and take them to be trained under the Order to become future Jedi masters. These young children, taken from their families, are brought up with strict codes of conduct and rules that must be adhered to, but these rules have proved problematic to enforce.

Jedi are trained to strive for goodness, justice, and peace, while also being trained how to combat those who would seek otherwise. One thing a Jedi must keep in check is their emotions. Jedi are encouraged not to form attachments, as this can lead to loss and grief, which can in turn lead to anger and instability and, further, to the Dark Side. Jedi are encouraged not to love or marry, and strong passion is discouraged, due to the belief that it could cloud judgment during moments of stress. While these seem like noble things to strive for, the way we have seen the Jedi go about trying to curtail emotions leaves something to be desired.

Should the Jedi be questioned?

In the final episode of The Acolyte, one character finally confronts the Jedi about his misgivings towards the organization. Senator Rayencourt meets with Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh to discuss launching an external investigation into the Jedi Order. He lays out his reasoning pretty succinctly, saying, “I think the Jedi are a massive system of unchecked power, posing as a religion, a delusional cult that claims to control the uncontrollable.”

Vernestra thinks she has the logical upper hand when she responds, “We don’t control the Force,” to which he answers, “Not the Force. Your emotions.” Ooft, he has her there, especially while a murder investigation surrounding current and former Jedi who are all operating out of strong emotions is ongoing as this speech is being made. He adds, “You project an image of goodness, of restraint, but it’s only a matter of time before one of you snaps, and when, not if, that happens, who will be strong enough to stop them?”

Well, it’s a fair point, though this is set well before the events surrounding Anakin Skywalker, we know what a Jedi who experiences a mental snap looks like. It’s not pretty. The Jedi often go about trying to enforce these rules in really ineffective ways that are difficult to follow. “Oh, Anakin’s lusting after Padmé? Let’s send him to act as her personal bodyguard at a romantic location. That should do the trick.” Honestly? It took Rayencourt all of 20 seconds to lay out one of the Jedi Order’s biggest weaknesses, something fans have known for the longest of times.

Jedi are bound to undergo some trauma; it’s a part of their job to face dangerous decisions and see people they care about get hurt or even die. What they really need is a trained therapist on-site—now that might have helped a whole lot.

