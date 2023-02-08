The 2023 Albums We Hope To See Nominated at Next Year’s Grammys

Following this year’s Grammy Awards, our attention has pivoted to the albums we’re most excited about in the coming year.

This year’s Grammy for Album of the Year went to Harry Styles, who beat Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and even Beyoncé herself. That said, there were tons of artists that could—and should—have been considered, many of whom have highly anticipated albums coming out this year. Here are seven upcoming albums that we simply cannot wait to listen to—and that we hope to see in next year’s Grammy lineup.

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

After the release of her single, “Flowers,” Cyrus became the most listened-to artist on Spotify. “Flowers” is the first single from her new record, Endless Summer Vacation, set to drop on March 10, 2023. This is one of Cyrus’ most anticipated albums ever, and we’re hopeful for a tour announcement to follow.

This Is Why by Paramore

Paramore is back, baby! Their new album, This Is Why, is set to drop on February 10, and fans are ecstatic. When a band announces a new album after a long break, it can cause a stir. The emo renaissance is alive and well, and we can’t wait to listen to this new album.

Act II by Beyoncé

Last year, Bey dropped Renaissance, a.k.a. Act I: Renaissance. The album itself tells an unfinished story, which is the ultimate music cliffhanger. While it has not been officially confirmed, fans are speculating that Beyoncé will release an Act II sometime in 2023—and maybe win a Grammy (or five) for it in 2024.

Cracker Island by The Gorillaz

The Gorillaz have stood the test of time as they continuously push the limits of pop music. That said, fans were thrilled to hear about their new album, Cracker Island, which is dropping on February 24 We can’t wait to see how the new music changes things up.

Did you know that there’s a tunnel tnder Ocean Blvd by Lana Del Rey

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey dropped “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” an ethereal track with a soft melody. Fans are hoping for even more of Del Rey’s signature energy in her new album, which is expected to drop this spring.

72 Seasons by Blink-182

Pop punk is not dead! Blink-182 is coming back this year with a new album, 72 Seasons. With drummer Travis Barker becoming more and more popular (thanks for that, Kourtney K.), Blink has become a hot topic once again. The anticipation for their new album has been growing for months.

Cardi B

Rumors have been flying around that Cardi B is set to drop her long-awaited sophomore album sometime in 2023. And it seems like all the rumors are true (yep), based on a recent Instagram post and Cardi’s own social media activity. The official album title has yet to be revealed, but fans have taken to calling it CB2.

