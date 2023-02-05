Beyoncé Has Officially Won More Grammys Than Anyone In History

A lot of history has been made at the 2023 Grammys, even before the ceremony was over. Viola Davis became the 18th person in history to EGOT. Kim Petras, with triumphant applause from her collaborator Sam Smith, because the first trans woman to win Best Pop Duo / Group Performance. And now, a huge landmark in Grammy history has been reached by the Queen herself. Beyoncé has now won more Grammys than anyone in the award ceremony’s history.

The award which officially put Queen Bey over the edge, with 32 wins, was Best Dance / Electronic Music Album. She won for her spectacular album Renaissance. Beyoncé was actively trying not to break into tears as she accepted the historic award. In her emotional speech, she made an important acknowledgement: “Thank you to the queer community for inventing this genre.”

Beyoncé gives acceptance speech at the #Grammys for Renaissance: "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre." pic.twitter.com/t6t4Jk5r7x — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Beyoncé was missing in action earlier in the ceremony, when she tied for the most decorated artist in Grammy history for a win for her song “Cuff It.” In a shocking show of completely normal and relatable humanity, she was late to the Grammys because she was stuck in L.A. traffic. I now never have to feel guilty for being late because of traffic ever again. Thank you, Queen Bee.

Who Did Beyoncé Beat?

Coming into the 2023 Grammys, Beyoncé was tied with Quincy Jones at 29 Grammy wins. (Jones is an absolutely legendary producer. He produced freaking Thriller.) Previously, the record for most Grammys won by a single artist was held by Georg Solti, at 31 wins. You expected someone who was more of a household name, right?

Solti was a highly respected conductor and music director in the classical music world. He worked with the likes of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, and Royal Opera House. According to this bio piece from The Independent, Solti recorded 40 operas and over 250 CDs. The man was knighted.

But, of course, it was inevitable for the Queen to reign over a knight. Congrats, Beyoncé. As Trevor Noah quipped after the historic award was handed out: Beyoncé is now officially the GOAT.

(Featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]