Things We Saw Today: Carrie Fisher Makes Her Presence Known at The Rise of Skywalker Junket

Watching Star Wars and absorbing its press has been hard for me since Carrie Fisher’s untimely death. The press for The Last Jedi was a lot because Carrie had so recently left us; now, with The Rise of Skywalker giving Leia time onscreen via previously-shot footage and a conclusion to her story, it hits home even harder than before. A full cast junket today led to an emotional day for fans, but don’t worry, Carrie was looking out for us.

As director J.J. Abrams was talking about bringing Carrie Fisher’s story as Leia to life, he mentioned the lighting and suddenly the lights went out, giving everyone a brief pause and having Abrams respond with a “Hi, Carrie!”

The lights suddenly went out and JJ Abrams said “Hi, Carrie!” while taking about how he worked Carrie Fisher in #TheRiseOfSkywalker. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/o0vwtofHfX — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 4, 2019

If I wasn’t so emotionally attached to Carrie Fisher, I’d think this was just a lovely, fitting moment, but instead, I found myself crying and mumbling about how much I miss her. Carrie Fisher was (and still is) my hero. I know Skywalker is going to be a hard movie to watch, but I oddly trust Abrams and company with her legacy. Everyone who worked with Carrie wants to do her justice, and I think it is going to be beautiful to see.

