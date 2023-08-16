Everything We Know About ‘Miss Scarlet and the Duke’ Season 4

If, like me, you love a juicy period detective drama, you’ve surely already discovered Miss Scarlet and the Duke. This British-American co-production, broadcast on Alibi in the U.K. and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S., follows the exploits of one Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), the city’s first-ever female investigator, as she develops her own detective agency in Victorian London. During her investigations, Scarlet often crosses paths with an old family friend (and slow-burn love interest), the esteemed yet somewhat gruff Detective Wellington, and together they solve cases that are endlessly mysterious and intriguing. If you haven’t watched yet, I highly recommend it.

Lucky for us, Miss Scarlet and the Duke was renewed for season 4 before season 3 even aired. In fact, production had already begun on the new season in November 2022, while season 3 wouldn’t premiere on Masterpiece until January 2023. So when can we expect season 4 to land, who will we see return to Miss Scarlet‘s version of Victorian London, and what might the new season be about? Read on to find out.

When will Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 release?

Though an official release date has not yet been announced, there might not be long to wait. According to PBS, production on Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 was already underway in November 2022, so it’s possible that season 4 could release sometime in late 2023. Writing and filming could have finished well before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes commenced in the U.S., meaning there might not be any unforeseen delays. And, since this is an American-British production, the rules might be different, anyway, depending on which unions the show’s writers and actors belong to.

Which cast members will return for Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4?

Almost the entire cast is set to return, including Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet, Stuart Martin as Detective Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington, Cathy Belton as friend and housekeeper Ivy, Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Felix Scott as fellow private investigator Patrick Nash, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts the coroner, and Tim Chipping will return as Detective Sergeant Phelps. Also joining the cast in season 4 are newcomers Paul Bazely and Curtis Kantsa.

Sadly, the PBS announcement for season 4 doesn’t mention whether Ansu Kabia will be returning as well. Kabia has played the character Moses in all three seasons of Miss Scarlet and the Duke so far, helping Eliza with many of her investigations. Moses not returning to the show would be a real loss, though season 3 did leave his future open-ended, so there’s always a chance he may resurface.

What will Miss Scarlet and the Duke season 4 be about?

If you haven’t finished season 3 yet, beware of spoilers! The third season finale certainly packed a punch. Not only did Eliza’s rival investigator, Patrick Nash, offer her a genuine position at his much larger detective agency, but Wellington may have finally realized his true feelings for Eliza. Kate Phillips has teased that Eliza and Wellington’s history will be explored more thoroughly in the upcoming season, as well as an interesting build-up of tension between them. And how might she handle leaving her father’s legacy behind, if she chooses to join Nash? It certainly seems like there’s a lot of compelling, fun character work that will come into play in season 4.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Alibi / PBS)

