The Hon. Miss Phryne Fisher is sleuthing her way straight to the top of your holiday gift list. Now’s your chance to own the complete Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries on DVD or Blu-ray, with all three seasons of the popular series and the movie Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, plus a host of extras! Grab your cocktail glass, your pearl-handled revolver, and your handsome, exasperated love interest—it’s going to be an intoxicating ride.

Miss Fisher, as played by the show-stopping Essie Davis, has become an icon for her unique mix of bravery, smarts, and fabulous style. There’s no other lady detective on television who can crack the case with such wit and panache—and no one on television who has better hair. We here at The Mary Sue love Miss Fisher for being a vibrant woman who is unapologetic about her desires and uncompromising in her pursuit of justice.

With the new collection from Acorn TV, our favorite streaming source of the best series from Britain, Australia, and beyond, there’s more time to pass in Phryne’s charming company than ever before. And did we mention the magnetic dolls? Yes, you can finally live the dream of choosing Miss Fisher’s best look.

Now featured in a twelve-disc DVD or nine-disc Blu-ray set with nearly 3 hours of bonus material, including behind-the-scenes featurettes, cast interviews, character clips, as well as a collectible magnetic doll set exclusive to the collection ($84.97, Amazon)

The Complete Collection makes for the perfect present for longstanding fans of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. It’s also an excellent entry-point for anyone who loves a good mystery (and possibly the best slow-burn romance of all time). Need a reminder on what’s happening in Miss Fisher’s roaring twenties world?

Based on the popular book series by Kerry Greenwood, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries has delighted audiences worldwide with its fanciful escapades, gleaming Jazz Age period detail, high production value and a sterling ensemble cast. Seasons 1-3 follow the Honourable Miss Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis), a glamorous “lady detective” with a flair for fashion and a knack for solving crime. Armed with her pearl-handled revolver and vivacious charm, Phryne tackles the toughest cases 1920s Melbourne has to offer, to the bemused exasperation of handsome Detective Inspector Jack Robinson (Nathan Page). Aided by her maid, “Dot” Williams (Ashleigh Cummings, Tomorrow, When the War Began), and Constable Hugh Collins (Hugo Johnstone-Burt, San Andreas), Phryne sashays through back-alley jazz clubs and Melbourne high society, fighting injustice and leaving a trail of admirers in her wake.

In addition to the full run of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, extras, and those magnetic dolls that I need on my refrigerator immediately, the complete collection also brings you the movie Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears. This is a rollicking action-adventure in which the unstoppable Phryne must unravel the real mystery behind an ancient curse, and also Jack rides a camel. If you have Acorn TV, you can get a headstart and watch the movie right now.

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries is the ultimate escape into a world of decadence and danger. Buy the Complete Collection this holiday season for anyone who enjoys excellent television, and you can treat yourself to some time with Phryne, too.

