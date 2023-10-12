‘Halloween’ Is Slashing Its Way Onto the Small Screen

Horror fans, rejoice: we’re getting a Halloween TV series! Miramax has beaten out multiple competitors, including A24, in an auction for the franchise’s TV rights, hosted by Malek Akkad’s Trancas International Films.

Miramax previously produced a handful of films in the franchise, including Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers, Halloween: 20 Years Later (also known as H20), Halloween: Resurrection, and co-produced the recent David Gordon Green Halloween trilogy of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022).

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Marc Helwig, head of global television at Miramax, said that the studio “couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television. We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans.”

There is no showrunner currently attached to the series.

Of course our biggest question is: will we be seeing Michael Myers in the show? The answer is almost assuredly yes.

While John Carpenter originally intended the Halloween series to be a horror anthology, the lack of Michael Myers in Halloween III was not well-received and ultimately led to the franchise following in the footsteps of Friday the 13th and focusing on the silent killer. Still, there are many routes they could go with the story: It could be a prequel, like the upcoming Friday the 13th series, or a sequel to a particular movie timeline, like Chucky.

Jamie Lee Curtis has indicated her retirement from the role of Laurie Strode, meaning we may not get more of the iconic character. However, Laurie’s absence could mean the return of other franchise-favorite final girls, such as Laurie’s daughter Jamie (played by Danielle Harris) or Rachel Carruthers (played by Ellie Cornell).

While we do not yet have confirmation of when to expect the first season of the Halloween series, TV shows typically have quicker turnaround times than movies (and horror films are known for quick turnaround). However, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that studios will have to capitulate to actors’ demands before production can begin. If and when the series does premiere, we can probably expect an October release date.

Until then, we can’t wait for Michael to come home to Haddonfield once more.

(featured image: Compass International Pictures)

