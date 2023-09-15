‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams’ Will Bring ‘True’ Terror to Your TV

John Carpenter is coming to the small screen with John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams. A Peacock original series, this show will be directed, produced, and scored by Carpenter. The series drops on Peacock on Friday, October 13. We do not know if the whole series will be dropped all at once or if it will be a weekly series like most, as streaming services continue to experiment with which release format works best.

The trailer for the series was released on September 14 and confirms that the series will have six episodes.

Most of the cast has yet to be announced. The few listed on IMDb are Andrew Buzzeo, Annette Holland, and William O’Donnell. They will be playing characters named Rick McClain, Nina Flam, and David Cadogan.

The synopsis found below the trailer reads as follows:

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams is a genre-busting unscripted horror anthology series from the mind of legendary director, writer, and producer, John Carpenter. The series explores the dark secrets and unspeakable evil that sometimes lurks beneath the surface of the sun-drenched streets, manicured lawns and friendly neighbors of suburbia. Each episode focuses on one true tale of terror, told by the real people who lived through it. Their firsthand accounts are brought to life through premium cinematic scene work, news clips, home photos, and archival footage, combining the visual language of horror films with the tools and techniques of documentaries, creating a uniquely frightening experience for viewers. John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

This confirms that the series will be a horror anthology exploring the horrors of suburbia, each inspired by a “true story.” (It should be noted that most horror movies/shows that say they are based on a true story only use that phrase in the loosest of ways.)

Ironically, Carpenter’s Halloween franchise was originally going to be a horror anthology series. Halloween III: Season of the Witch follows a doctor and the mourning daughter of a shop owner as they uncover a conspiracy by a Halloween mask company. However, the film flopped, partially because audiences expected it to be another slasher film with Michael Myers.

This series might present Carpenter with another chance to see that vision to fruition.

(featured image: Stefanie Keenan/Contributor)

