‘Chucky’ Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

In the horror world, Chucky is one of the most iconic dolls of the genre. The Child’s Play franchise has been terrifying folks since the ’80s and has continued that tradition in the television series, Chucky. The series is a blast, with a new generation AND legacy characters keeping us on our bloody toes. Chucky is returning for a third season and will hopefully be gorier, gayer, and just as exciting.

So grab your weapons and prepare your witty comebacks because I’m about to let you know about all things Chucky season 3. Also, if you see any scampering doll feet, it’s time to run.

Does ‘Chucky’ season 3 have a release date?

The announcement promo for Chucky season 3 has revealed that October 4 2023 is our premiere date. Fans in the US will be able to watch on USA, Syfy, and Peacock.

How did season 2 of ‘Chucky’ end?

Many tragedies and triumphs befell our protagonists and our multi-faceted villains in season 2. The kids lost a few allies because of Chucky. Lexy and Caroline lost their mother (thanks to Chucky and his miniature chainsaw), Tiffany is being hunted by her obsession/former kidnapping victim Nica Pierce, and Chucky is looking to murder Tiffany … again! Everything is turned upside down in the world of Chucky and the teens are growing up quicker than they should be.

Season 2 ended with Jake, Devon, and Lexy feeling hopeless when Lexy’s sister Caroline was brainwashed by Tiffany Valentine. With Caroline in the wind, and with serial killers as her mentors, there’s no telling what the outcome is going to be.

Chucky season 3 will hopefully focus on the kids thwarting whatever Chucky and Tiffany have planned for Caroline. And fingers crossed that Jake and Devon don’t break up for good this time around.

Is there a trailer for Chucky season 3?

Chucky is back and nobody in the White House is lucky. The teaser trailer is giving Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky vibes with the ominous tone and scene coloring. In the trailer, we see the President of the United States (played by Devon Sawa no less) and his son who has made friends with Chucky. And it seems that Chucky will be causing a bit of chaos in the White House, including killing staff members who have no idea what they’re dealing with. How did Chucky get there? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Who is in ‘Chucky’ season 3?

We’re looking at a return for most of the main cast like Brad Dourif (Chucky), Zachary Arthur (Transparent), Björgvin Arnarson (PEN15), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), and Jennifer Tilly (Family Guy). With plenty of the recurring cast; Carina London Battrick (Impulse), Christine Elise (ER), Fiona Dourif (The Blacklist), and Devon Sawa (Final Destination) making a comeback as well.

