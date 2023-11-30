‘Miraculous Ladybug’ Season 6 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

For those of us who don’t want to live in this no-good-very-bad-I’d-like-to-go home-now world of adults anymore, there is a light at the end of this dark, dark, DARK tunnel. Yes, you’re in luck: Miraculous Ladybug has answer!

Would you like to enter into a world far away from the machinations of Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramiswami? Far away from the Fox News host that got triggered by a gay Nutcracker? An answer for how to solve all the world’s problems? Even better! How to ESCAPE them entirely by regressing to a state of early childhood bliss—with the help of a new sixth season!

What is Miraculous Ladybug about?

In a wondrously animated version of Paris, two mild mannered teenagers, Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agrest, turn into the costumed crusaders Miraculous Ladybug and Chat Noir in order to fight crime. But who could possibly be up to no good in such a quaint little world? Hawk Moth, that’s who. Hawk Moth is a villain who uses evil butterflies called “akumas” in order to turn regular people into supervillains by feeding off their negative emotions. In this day and age, negative emotions aren’t exactly hard to come by.

When is season 6 coming?

Season 5 ended on July 1, 2023, and the show saw an extra special special air in September. Considering that since Miraculous Ladybug has released about a season a year since it first hit the airwaves 2015, it’s safe to say that season 6 will arrive sometime in 2024. Likely towards the end of the year, sorry to say.

Who’s gonna be in it?

The main cast is as follows … squee with delight as necessary.

Ladybug – Voiced by Cristina Valenzuela

Cat Noir – Voiced by Bryce Papenbrook

Tikki – Voiced by Mela Lee

Hawk Moth – Voiced by Keith Silverstein

Plagg – Voiced by Max Mittelman

Alya Césaire – Voiced by Carrie Keranen

Is there a trailer?

BAM.

(featured image: PGS Entertainment)

