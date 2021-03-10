Things We Saw Today: Michelle Gomez Will Join Doom Patrol Season Three!
YES!
Rejoice, O nerds, for one of our favorite and most exciting actresses is set to join one of our favorite shows. That’s right, Michelle Gomez, who has stollen scenes in Doctor Who, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and most recently on The Flight Attendant, will jump to another HBO Max show to join season three of Doom Patrol.
Gomez will join Doom Patrol as a series regular, taking on the role of Madame Rouge, described to Variety “as a complicated and electrifying eccentric who arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission, if only she could remember it.”
In the Doom Patrol comics, Madame Rouge (human name Laura De Mille) is a former actress and member of the Brotherhood of Evil who clashes with the Doom Patrol. She’s got a divided personality, with a good side and a bad side, as well as a romantic history with the Chief, Niles Caulder.
All of this sounds great but honestly, I would watch Michelle Gomez read the phone book. She’s such an incredibly entertaining presence on any screen and she had just the right campy yet engrossing energy for a wild and weird show like Doom Patrol. This is truly a match made in heaven and has me even more excited about season three and where it might go.
First, of course, the team will need to deal with that massive cliffhanger that season two ended with, thanks to production shutting down early due to COIVD. Now filming for season three is well underway and we cannot wait to see what the mad geniuses have cooking for us, especially with Gomez joining the crew.
What are you on the lookout for today?
