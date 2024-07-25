Being Weird About Rhaenyra Kissing Someone Says a Lot About You

People are being weird again! This time, about Rhaenyra kissing Mysaria. In the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra had a moment with Mysaria that had fans cheering for her newfound love life. It has, predictably, ushered in people being a little weird about it.

Westeros has people who are constantly cheating on each other, going to brothels, and just generally not caring about the normal relationship standards as we, in our real world, know them. I don’t think Westeros would have a “Scandoval” situation on their hands. There just seem to be bigger fish to fry. It hasn’t really been an issue prior to this season (for fans), but now suddenly the purity police are angry that Rhaenyra had a smooch.

The commentary that I saw online was all about how Rhaenyra had an “affair.” First of all, Daemon dream slept with his own mother not two episodes before this one. (It was literally an episode ago.) But more than that, I don’t think it is a thing in Westeros outside of how Catelyn Stark felt about Ned Stark potentially cheating on her. (And she still stayed with him!)

What it actually feels like is fans trying to police Rhaenyra and that they don’t like that she is now, canonically, bisexual. The world of Westeros feels very male oriented anyway and to see the fandom pushing a narrative that Rhaenyra did something wrong when men in Westeros have done so much worse is … disappointing.

Just be honest: You don’t like her with Mysaria

This smells like a classic case of homophobia disguised behind some supposed moral high ground. If Rhaenyra had kissed a man, would you care? Where were you guys when she was kissing her uncle? All of that is okay, but kissing another woman causes an uproar with people yelling about cheating online?

I just don’t like it. Everything about this online conversation feels icky and like no one who’s opposed to this development is coming from a good place. Is there a reason you don’t like Rhaenyra kissing Mysaria outside of the “cheating”? Or is labeling this situation a cheating issue just giving you an excuse to be weird about a woman exploring her sexuality?

Whatever is actually rooted in these half-baked takes, it is gross. Rhaenyra kissing Mysaria is not cheating; they’re in Westeros. Who really cares?! There are literally like two laws in the entire world. Let a woman get her smooch on in peace.

