Members of Congress Call for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Expulsion

Before she was even officially elected, QAnon believer and Trump-supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene was clearly terrible, but that somehow didn’t stop the people of her district from sending her to Congress. Now, after Greene supported a coup that nearly killed members of Congress, voted to overturn the election, filed bogus attention hounding articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, has seen her truly vile QAnon beliefs and Facebook history exposed, and was shown in a video hounding a victim of the Parkland shooting, members of Congress are formally calling for her removal.

Representative Jimmy Gomez of California’s 34th district announced that he would introduce a resolution to Congress calling for Taylor Greene’s expulsion. In a statement on his website, Representative Gomez made the clear case for why Taylor Greene has no place in congress.

As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama. Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.

The proposed resolution has co-sponsors already, including Oregon Representative Earl Blumenauer.

I thought Marjorie Taylor Greene should have been removed from Congress for being part of the sedition caucus. New revelations about her history of endorsing political violence make this situation more urgent. I’ve co-sponsored a new resolution to expel her from Congress. — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) January 28, 2021

How would such an expulsion work? The Constitution vests both legislative chambers with the power to set their own rules to punish and expel members, so Congress would be completely within its rights to expel Taylor Greene. Expulsion from the House and Senate has happened before, but almost all the cases in US History were a result of the Civil War and the expulsion of members who supported the Confederacy.

However, because expulsion, much like Impeachment, is the most serious punishment that Congress can mete out, it requires a two-thirds majority vote. That means that 72 republicans could need to vote to expel a member of their own party. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy just saw fit to appoint this monster who believes the Parkland school shooting was a hoax to the House Education Committee. Yes, you read that right.

Nancy Pelosi has not commented yet on the call for Greene’s expulsion but had a lot to say about what she called an “absolutely appalling” appointment. “What I am concerned about is the Republican leadership in the House of Representatives who is willing to overlook, ignore those statements, assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked of killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School,” Pelosi said.

Taylor Greene has barely been in Congress a month but already the list of her offenses is incredible and gets worse every day. Just today more video surfaced of Taylor Greene calling members of Congress a slur used against people with learning disabilities. Taylor Greene is a horrible person with no place in Congress. Hopefully, some member of her party will set aside politics to say that she has to go and we can all be rid of her. But with this Republican party, we won’t be holding our breath.

(via CBS46 News, image: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

