This year’s freshman class in Congress has a lost of firsts in terms of diversity. A lot of states have elected their first LGBTQ+ rep, their first Black woman, their first Native rep, and more.

Unfortunately, the newly appointed class also includes Congress’ first openly batshit QAnon reps in Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Both made news recently for their abhorrent behavior in the wake of the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol building earlier this month.

Now Greene, not content to just be known as the lawmaker who wears custom-made gun-fanatic masks to the House floor, has filed Articles of Impeachment against Joe Biden in his first week as president.

And why does she think the president should be impeached, you wonder? First, she says he established a “pattern of abuse of power” while serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President (and no, she doesn’t care to elaborate). She also claimed he’s engaged in nepotism regarding his son Hunter.

The pro-Trump Republican. Has a problem. With NEPOTISM. Absolutely incredible.

Green has been trying to get #ImpeachBiden and #ImpeachBidenNow trending since Thursday afternoon. It was a bland attempt to get some pointless attention (with no chance whatsoever of actually getting taken up by the Democrat-led House) and whatever MAGA/QAnon/domestic terrorist holdouts might have been supporting her have unquestionably been drowned out by the political heroes of our time: K-Pop stans.

These heroes did what they do best and flooded the hashtag with memes and fancams. Many of the tweets have inexplicably been deleted and their accounts are being labeled as suspended. Still, what is left is more than enough to chase away any remembrance of what the hashtag was meant to do.

K-pop stans, shutting down yet another dumb hashtag , I salute you. #ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/6b5G32uxOj — GimmyDonnaT (@gimmy_t) January 22, 2021

whenever there’s a right wing hashtag #ImpeachBidenNow pic.twitter.com/wTugAMpfnQ — if you don’t like it, you can leave (@AmericasOnFire) January 22, 2021

me looking through #ImpeachBidenNow and being a proud k-pop stan pic.twitter.com/9QLAgIC4Qv — #blacklivesmatter (@Xx_HailieB_xX) January 22, 2021

Doug Emhoff is the final evolution of the Wife Guy. (via Vox)

And here’s some info on the little-seen house where he and Kamala Harris will be living. (via People)

An incredible story and headline: “Fired Texas Lawyer Cites Lord of the Rings, Declares ‘Gondor Has No King’ in Lawsuit That Wants Pro-Trump ‘Stewards’ to Sideline Joe Biden” (via Law & Crime)

Instacart fired every employee at one grocery store in Illinois who voted to unionize. (via The Verge)

The economy is meaningless: “How Chaotic Redditors Made GameStop Stock Skyrocket (and Made Short Sellers Cry)” (via Vice)

I miss when Veep was just a TV show and not always real life.

These old campaign photos of Josh Hawley are hilarious pic.twitter.com/O5C2EDVYas — Gail Folsom (@ClockworkROSE) January 22, 2021

Ahhhhhhhhh!

OMFG pic.twitter.com/8N2B2B9fQQ — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 22, 2021

What Hades can teach us about Ancient Greek masculinity. (via Wired)

The White House contact form now includes gender-neutral pronoun options. (via HuffPost)

Mira Furlan of Babylon 5 and Lost has died at age 65. (via Variety)

Here’s a great, relaxing, safe weekend, everyone!

(image: Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

