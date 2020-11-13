QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Pro-Choice … if the Choice Is Refusing to Wear a Mask

This week, newly elected members of the House of Representatives arrived in Washington, D.C. for freshman orientation. Among them was QAnon supporter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14). Greene made headlines during the election for a series of racist Facebook videos where she expressed bigoted and offensive views on Blacks, Jews, and Muslims. Despite this, she ran unopposed and won the seat.

Greene wrote a tweet complaining about the mask mandate in the House, tweeting, “Masks, masks, masks… I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice. #FreeYourFace.”

Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress. Masks, masks, masks…. I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice.#FreeYourFace — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020

Greene’s tweet comes at a time when America is seeing record highs in COVID-19 infection rates. For the tenth day in a row, the US has reported more than 100,000 infections. On Thursday, more than 153,000 new infections were reported in a SINGLE DAY. Greene’s home state of Georgia has over 402K cases, with nearly 9,000 deaths. But clearly, Greene has zero interest in the reality of coronavirus, or in protecting her fellow Republican representatives, many of whom are double her age.

Greene’s tweet also unwittingly marked her as a pro-choice politician, albeit regarding mask-wearing. And like many other anti-maskers, she finds herself unintentionally endorsing the pro-choice movement, using the phrase “my body, my choice,” which is a rallying cry for reproductive justice advocates.

Many took to Twitter to follow up with Greene regarding her “pro-choice” stance:

So you’re pro-choice and not anti-choice? Does this mean you believe women need to have control over their uterus? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 13, 2020

An elected official, ladies and gentleman pic.twitter.com/G7vCOYQYsh — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 13, 2020

It is not “your body”, though. It’s OTHER PEOPLE’S bodies whom you are potentially endangering. But it’s not like you give a shit about anybody else. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) November 13, 2020

BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene admits that she’s Pro-choice. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 13, 2020

Do you know the coronavirus does not care about your “pro-choice” stance? In fact, it would easily use your body as a vehicle to infect your loved ones? — Exploding Golden Goose Singh, MD 🌊 (@LabyrinthWeaver) November 13, 2020

let’s take a moment to acknowledge how utterly ghoulish is it to co-opt the “my body, my choice” language of the pro-choice movement. just utterly appalling. pic.twitter.com/kXup5El1G7 — len damico (@lendamico) November 13, 2020

In addition to complaining about masks, Greene is busy demanding recounts and perpetuating the harmful conspiracy theory that Trump won the election (he did not). But she took some time out to brag about “triggering” the libs. What an absolute nightmare of a woman.

