QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Pro-Choice … if the Choice Is Refusing to Wear a Mask

The Republican freshman senator from Georgia unwittingly made an argument in favor of choice.

By Chelsea SteinerNov 13th, 2020, 3:18 pm

marjorie taylor greene

This week, newly elected members of the House of Representatives arrived in Washington, D.C. for freshman orientation. Among them was QAnon supporter and Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14). Greene made headlines during the election for a series of racist Facebook videos where she expressed bigoted and offensive views on Blacks, Jews, and Muslims. Despite this, she ran unopposed and won the seat.

Greene wrote a tweet complaining about the mask mandate in the House, tweeting, “Masks, masks, masks… I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice. #FreeYourFace.”

Greene’s tweet comes at a time when America is seeing record highs in COVID-19 infection rates. For the tenth day in a row, the US has reported more than 100,000 infections. On Thursday, more than 153,000 new infections were reported in a SINGLE DAY. Greene’s home state of Georgia has over 402K cases, with nearly 9,000 deaths. But clearly, Greene has zero interest in the reality of coronavirus, or in protecting her fellow Republican representatives, many of whom are double her age.

Greene’s tweet also unwittingly marked her as a pro-choice politician, albeit regarding mask-wearing. And like many other anti-maskers, she finds herself unintentionally endorsing the pro-choice movement, using the phrase “my body, my choice,” which is a rallying cry for reproductive justice advocates.

Many took to Twitter to follow up with Greene regarding her “pro-choice” stance:

In addition to complaining about masks, Greene is busy demanding recounts and perpetuating the harmful conspiracy theory that Trump won the election (he did not). But she took some time out to brag about “triggering” the libs. What an absolute nightmare of a woman.

(featured image: Dustin Chambers/Getty Images)

