Megan Thee Stallion is once again the target of an apparent microaggression during a Vanity Fair interview

As the buzz for this year’s Oscar winners dies down, a carpet clip of Megan Thee Stallion at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party is now making its rounds, showing the Grammy-winning artist was yet again the target of an interviewer’s microaggression. Sigh.

Recommended Videos

Vanity Fair shared a clip on March 2 of Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner interviewing Megan Thee Stallion at the 2025 Oscars after-party. The former “Giggly Squad” podcast duo kept the tone upbeat as they marveled at Meg’s feathered Poison Ivy-esque gown, asking about the rapper’s confidence and inspirations. But Berner missed a beat when she interjected, “When I wanna fight someone, I listen to your music.” Somehow, it gets worse.

Megan had no problem rebutting Berner’s initial remark, quickly suggesting, “Because you wanna throw that fighting sh*t out the window! You wanna get cute and be a bad b*tch.” But Berner continued, “When people are talking sh*t, I go turn on Megan Thee Stallion!” Yikes.

Though the women were all smiles, commenters noted a palpable shift in the mood of the interview, pointing out the apparent racism in Berner’s statements. Some are calling Berner’s words and behavior “cringe” and “shameful,” others place the blame on Vanity Fair, but most agree the interview was a total mess, with many calling out repeated interruptions and asking which of Megan’s songs reflect the themes of fighting cited by Berner. Above all, the interviewer’s microaggressions aren’t going ignored.

Megan deserves so much better than tired racism

Megan The Stallion has often been the target of overtly racist remarks and microaggressions similar to those present in her interview with Berner and DeSorbo, all of which feed into negative stereotypes that harm Black women. While Berner’s statements about Megan’s music are rooted in racist stereotypes that deem Black women “aggressive” and “angry,” there’s been no shortage of unwarranted criticism surrounding the artist’s clothing and performances as well, often reiterating and weaponizing the “Jezebel” stereotype that labels Black women as inherently sexually promiscuous. Frankly, Megan and other Black artists deserve so much better.

Megan speaks openly and unapologetically about her sexuality, confidence, ambitions, and past abuse at the hands of rapper Tory Lanez. No fighting words, in the least. Hell, she even throws in anime references any chance she gets. This is masterfully reflected in her craft, which is “for the hotties,” as the Grammy-winning artist often affirms. Her music both inspires and encourages similar authenticity in her nearly 30 million monthly Spotify listeners. That’s real hot girl sh*t. Interviewers, get with the program.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy