(A24/Searchlight Pictures/Universal Pictures/Netflix/Neon)
Category:
Movies

And the Academy Awards goes to… [UPDATING LIVE]

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|

Published: Mar 2, 2025 05:53 pm

Keeping up with the winners of the Academy Awards is important! So if you want to know who wins in each category, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

It is cinema’s biggest night and this year, it has a lot of eyes on it. Mainly because the award season push has been on the messier side. For the first time in a long while, movie critics, fans, and more are unsure of what movie is going to take home the big prize of the night. Will Anora have a surprise sweep? Will Emilia Pérez win it all despite harsh criticism against the film and Karla Sofía Gascón racist tweets?

We are in the thick of it now and we’re updating all the winners live as they come in! So tune in, get excited, and check back here if you happen to miss a winner when they’re announced.

Best Picture

Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here
The Girl With the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best Editing

Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Subject

Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live Action Short

A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

____________________________________

Did your favorite win? Who do you think deserved to win? Let us know in the comments below.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content