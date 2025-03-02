And the Academy Awards goes to… [UPDATING LIVE]

Keeping up with the winners of the Academy Awards is important! So if you want to know who wins in each category, we’ve got you covered.

It is cinema’s biggest night and this year, it has a lot of eyes on it. Mainly because the award season push has been on the messier side. For the first time in a long while, movie critics, fans, and more are unsure of what movie is going to take home the big prize of the night. Will Anora have a surprise sweep? Will Emilia Pérez win it all despite harsh criticism against the film and Karla Sofía Gascón racist tweets?

We are in the thick of it now and we’re updating all the winners live as they come in! So tune in, get excited, and check back here if you happen to miss a winner when they’re announced.

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Best International Feature Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Subject

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best Live Action Short

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Did your favorite win? Who do you think deserved to win? Let us know in the comments below.

