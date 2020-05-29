The Quarantine Time Vortex Drove a Fan to Make a Complete Chronological List of Marvel Scenes

We love to watch things out of order in this world—or, I guess, make movies out of order and then have audiences go back and watch them in the correct flow of time. Star Wars came out with episodes 4-6 premiering first, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no stranger to releasing movies set in different eras.

Gods like Thor who have lived for thousands of years make it complicated, because flashbacks mean that we’re going well beyond where the majority of the movies are set, and thus, the desire to watch the entire saga in chronological order can be a bit messy. You can start with Captain America: The First Avenger and then follow the typical run of whichever movie takes place afterward based on the year it’s primarily set in—meaning it’d be The First Avenger and then Captain Marvel, since that was set in the ’90s, and so on and so forth—but that doesn’t account for jumping around within movies.

But now, in the midst of the endless time vortex we’ve found ourselves in with the quarantine, some fans of the MCU have gotten a bit more creative. Instead of just waiting to watch the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe either straight through based on their release dates, or even just vaguely in a chronological sense, you can actually watch it scene by scene, based on the oldest moment in the MCU and going forward. It seems like a lot, but also … now I want to do it.

The entire thread lists moments you can include, the caveats, and how things get a little wobbly with Avengers: Endgame because of the Time Heist.

Well nerds, I fuckin’ did it. Took me a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it. I figured out the precise chronological order of all the MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I’m out of my Goddamn mind. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/3VXjqk4kjQ — what if a sandwich could make YOU? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

There are some moments you have to take into consideration when looking at this list, like the fact that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. does a lot with time travel, and also the fact that Agent Carter was set back in time, as well, but this list is still EXTREMELY impressive and also something that I definitely would expect from fans of the MCU.

Now, a few caveats. Obviously, this only covers the 23 MCU movies so far. No ABC or Netflix TV shows, no shorts, no deleted scenes. I only counted flashbacks when they could be easily isolated from their respective film’s “present.” pic.twitter.com/p1DBfdDXXU — what if a sandwich could make YOU? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

Right now, it’s all about trying to find that one thing that gives us joy, and I know that, for me, it has been rewatching a lot of the MCU, so to see someone also finding happiness and joy within the Marvel movies and sharing their research so we can all watch everything in chronological order? I’ll take it!

