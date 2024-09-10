McDonald's x Crocs Keychain Happy Meal Toys
McDonald's
Category:
Big on the Internet

Why won’t McDonald’s let me wear the Happy Meal Crocs?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Sep 10, 2024 01:38 pm

McDonald’s has collaborated with Crocs for a Happy Meal toy. The only disappointing part of it is that none of these toys can be worn as shoes.

Recommended Videos

Surprisingly, the collab toys aren’t going to be Jibbitz charms either. It’s truly a lost opportunity. Maybe it’s because Happy Meals are targeted at kids and they might eat Jibbitz charms? Regardless, it would’ve been nice to see McDonald’s come up with new charms for Crocs. There will be a total of ten keychain designs to choose from in this collaboration between McDonald’s and Crocs.

I’m willing to bet that the Fries Crocs Toy keychain will be the first to sell out. McDonald’s has also made a surprising decision to release the Happy Meal Toys for this collab weekly instead of releasing the designs all at once.

@geekculture

These McDonald’s x Crocs Happy Meal Toys are a must-get for fans of both brands! There are 2 designs each week across 5 weeks, starting off with the French Fries and Burger designs. Collect them all! #McDonalds #FrenchFries #Fries #Burger #Crocs #Keychain #HappyMeal #Toy #WhatToEat #WhatToBuy #Geek #fyp #fypシ

♬ Food Funk02 – SonicMusic

Release schedule for McDonald’s x Crocs

You can get a couple of new keychains every week with this schedule. Too bad these Crocs keychains don’t come in pairs.

Crocs ToyRelease Date
Golden Arches & Happy Meal Smile Crocs Toy (Red)October 3 – October 9, 2024
Golden Arches Crocs Toy (White)October 3 – October 9, 2024
Burger Crocs ToySeptember 5 – 11, 2024
McNuggets Crocs ToySeptember 12 – 18, 2024
Fries Crocs ToySeptember 5 – 11, 2024
Character Crocs Toy (Blue)September 26 – October 2, 2024
Character Crocs Toy (Red)September 26 – October 2, 2024
Scribbles Happy Meal Smile Crocs Toy (Red/White)September 19 – 25, 2024
Happy Meal Box Pattern Crocs Toy (Red)September 19 – 25, 2024
Ballpit Crocs ToySeptember 12 – 18, 2024
The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.