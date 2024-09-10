Why won’t McDonald’s let me wear the Happy Meal Crocs?

McDonald’s has collaborated with Crocs for a Happy Meal toy. The only disappointing part of it is that none of these toys can be worn as shoes.
Surprisingly, the collab toys aren’t going to be Jibbitz charms either. It’s truly a lost opportunity. Maybe it’s because Happy Meals are targeted at kids and they might eat Jibbitz charms? Regardless, it would’ve been nice to see McDonald’s come up with new charms for Crocs. There will be a total of ten keychain designs to choose from in this collaboration between McDonald’s and Crocs.
I’m willing to bet that the Fries Crocs Toy keychain will be the first to sell out. McDonald’s has also made a surprising decision to release the Happy Meal Toys for this collab weekly instead of releasing the designs all at once.
Release schedule for McDonald’s x Crocs
You can get a couple of new keychains every week with this schedule. Too bad these Crocs keychains don’t come in pairs.
|Crocs Toy
|Release Date
|Golden Arches & Happy Meal Smile Crocs Toy (Red)
|October 3 – October 9, 2024
|Golden Arches Crocs Toy (White)
|October 3 – October 9, 2024
|Burger Crocs Toy
|September 5 – 11, 2024
|McNuggets Crocs Toy
|September 12 – 18, 2024
|Fries Crocs Toy
|September 5 – 11, 2024
|Character Crocs Toy (Blue)
|September 26 – October 2, 2024
|Character Crocs Toy (Red)
|September 26 – October 2, 2024
|Scribbles Happy Meal Smile Crocs Toy (Red/White)
|September 19 – 25, 2024
|Happy Meal Box Pattern Crocs Toy (Red)
|September 19 – 25, 2024
|Ballpit Crocs Toy
|September 12 – 18, 2024
Published: Sep 10, 2024 01:38 pm