This might be McDonald’s cutest collab ever

Everyone’s been talking about Hello Kitty x Yugioh since last summer. After months of patient waiting, you can finally get your hands on this adorable Sanrio Happy Meal toy.

Recommended Videos

If you’re the type who used to collect Yu-Gi-Oh cards and Sanrio merchandise, this collaboration will get you in trouble. Sanrio characters like Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and more will be dressed as monsters from Yu-Gi-Oh. You can hang these collectible toys in your bag or keep them in your pocket.

Hello Kitty x Yu-Gi-Oh has been available since August 20, 2024. There are a total of ten friends you can choose from in the collab, and all you need to do is dash to your nearest McDonald’s and get your own small plushie. You can get yours while supplies last.

"Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty & Friends" Full Collab Reveal pic.twitter.com/1P8QdmgeX9 — ?MangaAlerts #uw7s? (@MangaAlerts) August 20, 2024

Unlike some other previous partnerships with McDonald’s, this recent one with Sanrio and Yu-Gi-Oh seems thoughtful. The plushies are adorable, as they should be—even if they’re dressed as monsters and characters from Yu-Gi-Oh. The packaging of the Happy Meal itself looks like a keepsake, since it has Hello Kitty and Yugi’s faces split in half outside of the box. McDonald’s has been going for the ‘worlds collide’ theme, and it seems that fans are happy about the result.

❰?????? ? ????????’?❱

To celebrate the release of the Yu-Gi-Oh! x McDonald’s collaboration in the US, they created a short video explaining how Yu-Gi-Oh! and Hello Kitty and Friends came together to become a set of Happy Meal toys. ??



Credit: @HuinGuillaume… pic.twitter.com/VTpzyTFZGw — YuGiOh News (@YuGiOhNewsTCG) August 20, 2024

Not sure which toy to collect? You can always bring friends to treat so you can get more toys.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy