Classic clogs from Crocs are making a comeback, and I have no issues with them. They’re cute and chunky, and while I don’t particularly care about them, Crocs’ recent Batman collab is making me change my mind.

I might never own my own Batmobile, but what about Batmobile-inspired Crocs? Fans observed that the collaboration with Crocs resembled the Batmobile from Batman 1989 and Batman: Caped Crusader. You can get them in either adult sizes for $69.99 or kid sizes for $54.99. Treat the Batman lover in your life (or yourself) with these limited edition Crocs, which will be available for retail on September 16, 2024.

It’s the little details that make these Crocs so unique. The glossy heel, the tiny lights, and the exhaust pipes at the side had me sold. Although the spoilers at the back make this collab resemble the Batmobile, it’s difficult not to see them as fins.

Batman Crocs inspired by the Batmobile are releasing soon ? pic.twitter.com/1KS1NYxMCL — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 14, 2024

Not sure if you should spend $69.99 on a pair of Crocs? You can always put jibbitz charms on your existing pair of Crocs. You can get the Batman logo jibbitz charm for just $4.99. Aside from saving a bunch of dollars, you also get to spice up your old pair of Crocs. There’s also a “Batman 5 Pack,” which is a Batman jibbitz bundle sold for $19.99.

As flashy as the new Batmobile Crocs are, go check out some jibbitz first. There are a ton of charms to choose from that can make your Crocs look flashier, and maybe a new DIY project is all you need.

