Matt Gaetz tried to come for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show. LOL

Kendrick Lamar brought us one incredible halftime performance at the Super Bowl. The Pulitzer Prize winner captivated audiences but it does seem like the usual suspects are angry about his performance. It must suck to have no taste at all.

After Lamar’s performance, many MAGA fans posted about it with nonsense takes. Jack Posobiec called it a “DEI” performance, yet again proving that no one on the MAGA side seems to understand what DEI actually is. But two responses really had people shook. Both Matt Gaetz and Ted Nugent posted about Lamar’s performance. You know, two men accused of having some kind of sexual relationship with under age women. And they tweeted about Kendrick Lamar…..the diss tracks are just going to write themselves!

The response to Lamar’s halftime performance is currently divided between people who can’t believe he got an entire arena to sing “a minor” about Drake and those who maybe don’t have any taste at all. Can’t say for certain but if you didn’t like that performance, there is a major side eye coming your way from me and everyone else. But, as previously stated, some of those people were men like Matt Gaetz. Guess when you’re no longer working in the government, you have a lot of free time on your hands.

“The halftime show you just watched is clearly the regime’s response to Trump’s historic gains with black men,” Gaetz tweeted. Almost a whole day later, Gaetz tried to claim that his post was “sarcasm.” Kendrick Lamar was announced as the performer for this Super Bowl in September. Nugent wrote “hey Kendrick Lamar you suck!” While the other MAGA responses were a mix of racist rhetoric and nonsense, it is both Gaetz and Nugent coming for Lamar that is next level funny.

“I hear you like ’em young.”

Famously, Lamar had a line in the diss track “Not Like Us” that alluded to Drake liking underage girls. The song infuriated Drake to the point that he issued a lawsuit against Lamar for it. Drake had his own response to “Not Like Us” but it did not become the hit that “Not Like Us” did. But the point here being that it is a song where Lamar is calling Drake out for past weird behavior. (Drake famously had a weird friendship with then, teenage Millie Bobby Brown.)

So two men who also have had allegations against them, allegations that are worse than what Drake has been accused of, really is a foolish move. Do you want Lamar to write a diss track about you two next? Is there a part of you that wants to hear an entire arena screaming a lyric that is mocking you?

The reaction to Lamar’s halftime performance isn’t surprising, just annoying. Men like Gaetz, Nugent, and Posobiec all hating on it really is like saying that water is wet. But it is hilarious that Gaetz and Nugent posted about it. That’s far from the move those two should make and I hope that we live in a world where Lamar releases a track about them. If not, we can also scream sing “A MINOR” just to annoy them.

