Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man 2’ Is Swinging Ever Closer

Buckle up, true believers! Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is swinging closer and closer to its release date. Many details about it are still being kept under wraps but there was plenty to be gleaned from the trailer which dropped back in 2021. Here’s everything we know so far and (Spider-)man, are we excited!

What platform will Spider-Man 2 be on?

Yeah, if you don’t have a PS5 it’s time to buy, borrow or steal one. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be a Playstation 5 exclusive. While you can purchase Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on both the PS4 and PS5, that’s not the case for this one. But check out the trailer to see how amazing it looks on the PS5!

Which characters will be appearing in Spider-Man 2?

(Insomniac Games)

Naturally, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter, will be the heroes and main playable characters of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But who will be the main villain? Well, if you’ve watched the trailer, or played to the very end of the first game, you might know full well who’s coming: Venom! And he’ll be played by Tony Todd—yes, THAT Tony Todd, the original Candyman.

One actor not returning for the sequel is Scott Porter, who voiced Harry Osborn. He said in a now deleted tweet:

“While I voiced Harry in the first Spider-Man I unfortunately will not be in the sequel. They decided to go photo real and the difference between me and Harry’s ages was too much to overcome I believe. I was bummed but I get it. Gonna be an incredible game.”

Who’s replacing him is unknown. There’s also yet to be confirmation on whether Mary Jane Watson and her voice actress Laura Bailey (who is also the voice behind Abby in The Last of Us II!) will return for the sequel. Though surely she has to be in there somewhere, because what’s Spider-Man without Mary Jane? [Sideways glance at the current Amazing Spider-Man run.]

What other villains are in Spider-Man 2?

If you watched the trailer you’ll have heard a mysterious Russian-accented voice talking about “looking for an equal.” Spider-Man fans have guessed that this is Kraven the Hunter, which would also make sense in terms of corporate synergy seeing as he’s getting his own movie soon!

It’s probably also safe to assume that Norman Osborn will be appearing in this game, although not necessarily as the Green Goblin. See below!

What’s the storyline of Spider-Man 2?

The actual plot of the game appears to still be a closely guarded secret, but we can assume some things based on the post-credits scenes of the previous two games. Both of them involved Norman Osborn tending to his terminally ill son Harry, who’s been placed inside a green medical tube. In the first game’s final scene we see some black, Venom-like tendrils surrounding Harry, and in the last scene of Miles Morales we observe Norman and Dr. Curt Connors—the man sometimes known as The Lizard—freeing Harry from the tube despite knowing the “potential danger.”

So most likely a lot of the game will center around Harry being the probably unwilling host of Venom. That’s a set-up for some delicious personal drama seeing as Harry is the best friend of Peter and MJ. And as for Curt Connors and Norman, we could see either or both of them transform into a monstrous alter-ego in this game … or that could be saved for a future Spider-Man 3!

Is Spider-Man 2 co-op?

Sadly, there’s no option in this game for co-op play. The official Playstation blog announcement written by Ryan Schneider specifically states: “We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet.”

That also serves as confirmation that, despite the main villains in this game being plucked from Peter Parker’s rogues gallery, Peter and Miles will be co-lead characters in this game.

When will Spider-Man 2 be released?

It’s so close we can taste it. The game will be out in fall of 2023!

(featured image: Insomniac Games)

