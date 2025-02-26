Marvel still wants ‘Agatha All Along’ season 2, but on one condition

There’s been a lot of movement on the Marvel Television front lately, as fans are finally getting some answers regarding the future of the Disney+ Agatha All Along series. But will it ever see the light of day?

Considering the success of Marvel Studios’ WandaVision, it was always something of a given that the show’s enigmatic villain, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), would return. Her solo series, appropriately titled Agatha All Along, debuted in September 2024, and proved to be one of Marvel’s more successful Disney+ endeavors thanks to a whip-sharp script penned by Jac Schaeffer and an A-list cast including the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn.

Agatha All Along left things fairly open-ended for our protagonists — well, at least the ones who made it off the Witches’ Road alive. Especially Joe Locke’s Wiccan/Billy Maximoff, the pseudo resurrected son of Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany). The upcoming VisionQuest series will presumably see Billy reuniting with his twin brother, Tommy, and may even pave the way for that long-awaited Young Avengers team-up.

Until then, however, Marvel creatives aren’t ruling out the possibility of an Agatha All Along season 2.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studio’s head of streaming, television, and animation, Brad Winderbaum, touched on the prospects of Agatha All Along season 2 actually happening. “A show like Agatha, to me, is concept based. Yes, a second season for sure is something that we would want to do, but let’s not rush it. Let’s get the right idea and then make it,” he said.

Winderbaum’s remarks fall in line with a similar interview he gave to ComicBook, in which he claimed that Marvel is “making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television.” Catching up with Agatha and her coven every time Halloween rolls around would almost certainly be welcomed by MCU fans with open arms, especially if, as Winderbaum stated, Marvel doesn’t rush its release. However, Schaeffer famously doesn’t do second seasons, so she could be self-omitted from any future episodes if she’s serious about not doing the whole sequel thing.

Is Agatha All Along season 2 strictly necessary?

As mentioned, the Disney+ VisionQuest show is currently in development at Marvel Studios. While this story will presumably be more Vision-centric than anything (duh), I can’t help but wonder if a hypothetical Agatha All Along season 2 would pick up a lot of the same story threads. I’m predicting that VisionQuest will shift the focus to our new Tommy and his journey to finding his dad, or vice versa, so Agatha All Along season 2 would either have to bring the Maximoff family together via some witchy shenanigans, or do something else entirely to set itself apart. She is the main character, after all.

I’m sure we’re going to see a ghostly Agatha cheering on Billy from the afterlife in future MCU projects, but this kind of thing might be better saved for, say, Young Avengers or Avengers: Secret Wars. Still, even though Agatha is an extremely powerful sorceress, I can’t really see her playing a big part in the Multiverse Saga and beyond. In any case, I’m curious to see how if Marvel will make Agatha a key player in the grand scheme of things, or if Agatha All Along will remain a miniseries and nothing more.

